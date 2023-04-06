X

Former Belmont center enters transfer portal after one season at LSU

Shawn Phillips had the best game of his freshman season in the postseason

Shawn Phillips Jr., the former Belmont High School center who completed his high school career in Arizona, entered the transfer portal on Thursday after one season at LSU.

Phillips averaged 1.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 20 games as a freshman. He averaged 7.5 minutes per game. He scored a season-high 13 points in 25 minutes in a Southeastern Conference tournament victory against Georgia on March 8.

Phillips, the 50th-ranked prospect in the class of 2022, according to Rivals.com, originally committed to N.C. State. He decommitted from N.C. State and narrowed his new list of choices to LSU, Georgetown, Miami and Kansas State — as well as the Overtime Elite League. He committed to LSU on May 17, 2022.

Phillips attended Belmont until transferring to Ypsi Prep Academy in Michigan in 2020. He then attended Dream City Christian in Glendale, Ariz., for his senior year.

As of Thursday, there were 1,331 players in the portal, according to the list kept by VerbalCommits.com. Phillips is one of five players from LSU who have entered the portal.

