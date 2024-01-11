First RPI rankings rate Kenton Ridge boys, Southeastern girls among top teams

In the Division II Southwest North sectional boys rankings, Kenton Ridge (10-2) is second behind Kettering Alter (9-1).

In the D-IV North sectional girls rankings, Southeastern is ranked No. 3 — behind Fort Loramie and defending state champion Tri-Village.

The RPI formula was recommended by the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association and adopted by the OHSAA. It’s calculated using scores entered into MaxPreps. The formula consists of 40 percent winning percentage, 35 percent opponent’s winning percentage and 25 percent opponent’s opponent’s winning percentage, according to the OHSAA.

The final reporting dates for scores to be entered and utilized in the RPI are Feb. 2 for girls and Feb. 9 for boys.

The new system is more consistent than previous years, said Kenton Ridge coach Brian Smith. In the past, a worthy team may have received a lower seed than it deserved based on the opinions of other coaches, he said. It’s also beneficial because you know where you stand throughout the season, he said.

“I like that we can see where everybody is,” Smith said.

The Cougars have won seven straight games, including back-to-back wins in tough Central Buckeye Conference crossover division games against North Union and Indian Lake.

Kenton Ridge is tied atop the CBC Kenton Trail Division with Urbana (7-3, 3-1), who is ranked No. 7 in the D-II North ratings. The Cougars travel to Tecumseh (3-8) on Friday. The surging Arrows have won three of their last four games, including an overtime victory against Jonathan Alder last week.

“The kids are excited and we’re playing well,” Smith said. “Quite frankly, we haven’t looked at the top of the CBC and seen Kenton Ridge there in a long time.”

The Cougars have to keep winning to keep pace in the rankings. The D-II North boys sectional consists of 22 teams, including Oakwood, Tippecanoe, Trotwood-Madison and No. 6 Shawnee (7-4). Only three will advance to the D-II district finals.

“Our sectional is just brutal,” Smith said. “It’s going to be tough either way.”

The Southeastern girls program (12-1) has won four straight games since falling to Mechanicsburg (13-1) — the top-ranked team in the Division III Central District — on Dec. 27. The Trojans beat Triad 49-31 on Wednesday night.

Southeastern is seeking its first district final appearance since 2015. The D-IV North girls sectional will have four teams advance to a D-IV district final game.

They have several tough games to finish the season, including a matchup with Legacy Christian, the top-ranked team in the D-IV South sectional.

“I like where we’re at,” said Trojans coach Matt Harner. “I’d like to stay there if we can, but we’ve got some work to do that’s for sure.”

Here’s a look at where other area teams are ranked:

Boys

● Springfield (1-7) is ranked No. 17 in the 20-team D-I North sectional.

● West Liberty-Salem (8-2) is fourth in the D-III North and Greeneview (6-5) is ranked ninth.

● In the D-IV North boys sectional, Cedarville is fourth behind unbeaten Russia (11-0), Troy Christian and Botkins. Southeastern (6-5) is ranked 10th in the 26-team sectional.

Girls

● The Springfield girls program is 11th in the tough D-I North sectional. The Wildcats have won four of their last five games, including a victory over Centerville on Dec. 3.

● Urbana (11-2) is the top-ranked team in the D-II North sectional, while Tecumseh (7-6) is sitting at No. 8.

● West Liberty-Salem (10-1) is ranked fourth in the D-III North sectional, while Greenon (10-6) is ranked No. 10.

The full rankings are posted on OHSAA.org.