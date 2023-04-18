FC Cincinnati stadium to host two Gold Cup quarterfinal matches

TQL Stadium will host two Gold Cup quarterfinal matches, both taking place on July 9. It’ll be the first time TQL Stadium has played host to a doubleheader, according to FC Cincinnati.

Obviously, it’s still impossible to know for sure which teams will step onto TQL Stadium’s pitch to battle for a spot in the semifinal matches to come. However, if the U.S. Men’s National Team manages to advance that far, it’ll mark the third time one of their matches is held at the home of the Orange and Blue.