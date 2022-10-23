Falcons at Bengals: 5 things to know about today’s game

The Bengals have played their best offense this season while having to come back from early deficits but they might not get enough possessions to do that if they fall behind against Atlanta. The Falcons rely on a strong running game and eating up the clock to keep the opposing offense on the sidelines.

Cincinnati found a rhythm against the Saints last week and ended up with its first 30-point performance thanks to successful execution of run-pass options and short passes turning into explosive plays, but coach Zac Taylor said the RPOs might not necessarily work every week.

“I think it’s gonna be a crucial thing (to start fast) because as we seen last week, the Saints was doin’ a helluva job running the ball,” running back Joe Mixon said. “They was physical, they was moving it and keeping the time rolling. And also, with our offense being how we are, sometimes that can be kind of hard coming out and sitting on the bench for 10 minutes. You just never know. So we’ve got to make every drive count and start fast.”

Atlanta has allowed just 104.0 rushing yards per game (ninth best run defense), and their pass defense has been exposed as the second worst in the league while surrendering 281.2 passing yards per game.

2. Concerns on defense

The injury bug has started to bite the Bengals’ defense, especially on the defensive line, where D.J. Reader remains on injured reserve and now his backup is out for a couple of weeks. Josh Tupou injured his calf against the Saints and has his foot in a protective boot. The interior depth was further limited with Jeff Gunter going down in warmups last week.

Meanwhile, linebacker Logan Wilson is out this week after he injured the same shoulder he had surgically repaired during the offseason. The injury isn’t considered as severe as the initial one last year, but Taylor labels him “day-to-day” and is hopeful he can return soon.

Cincinnati’s run defense has taken a hit since Reader went down in Week 3, and the Falcons are a team that can take advantage. They average 165 yards rushing per game, ranked third best in the league, and can do some damage on the ground even without their leading rusher. Cordarrelle Patterson is on injured reserve with a knee injury after running for 340 yards and three scores in the first four games.

Tyler Allegeier has started the last two games in his absence and accounts for 235 yards on 54 carries. Caleb Huntley adds 152 yards on 35 carries, and quarterback Marcus Mariota has 206 yards and three touchdowns on 43 carries.

“We’re confident in the guys we do have behind them,” defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said. “… expect those guys to step in and fill in those roles and really not try to change much when it comes to scheme.”

3. Redzone defense

Cincinnati has yet to allow a touchdown in the second half of any game this season, and no other team can claim that feat. The Bengals have been strong in redzone defense, allowing just six touchdowns on 15 total trips inside the 20-yard line. That touchdown rate of 35.3 percent ranks third best in the league.

However, Atlanta has been one of the best offenses in the redzone this season. In 19 trips, the Falcons have 14 touchdowns, and their 66.7 percent touchdown rate ranks fifth best. They’ve only not scored any points in the redzone twice.

“I think we settle into the game,” Anarumo said.

4. Eyes on the tight ends

Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst has had this game circled on the calendar since the schedule was released and he saw he would get a chance to face his old team.

Hurst spent the previous two seasons with the Falcons before signing a one-year deal worth $3.5 million with the Bengals in March. The former first-round draft pick said earlier this year he didn’t think he was given enough opportunities in Atlanta to show what he could do as a pass catcher, so he was excited about the opportunity to play with Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

The Falcons drafted Kyle Pitts fourth overall last year and he assumed the role as the team’s top tight end. He remains a key piece of Atlanta’s offense. Hurst replaced departed tight end C.J. Uzomah and has fit right in with the Bengals. Just six games in, he’s already exceeded the total number of targets he had with Atlanta last season.

“When Hayden has been that guy that’s gotten the ball, he’s made the most of his opportunities,” Taylor said.

5. Other injuries issues

Both teams had some unexpected injuries pop up early in the week, but the game status reports were relatively clean by Friday.

Ja’Marr Chase, who was limited early in the week because of a hip issue, is cleared to play and will set to test cornerback A.J. Terrell, who he last faced in the 2019 NCAA championship. Terrell had been limited with a thigh issue but was a full participant Thursday and Friday and is not listed on the game status report as a question.

The Bengals will be missing Wilson, Tupou and Gunter, but Stanley Morgan is the only other player that might not be available, as he is doubtful with a hamstring injury. Atlanta will be without cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring) and wide receiver Jared Bernhardt (groin).

SUNDAY’S GAME

Falcons at Bengals, 1 p.m., Fox; 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7