Encarnacion-Strand walk-off HR in 9th lifts Reds past Blue Jays

CINCINNATI — Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Toronto Blue Jays 1-0 on Friday night in the opener of an interleague series between playoff contenders.

Encarnacion-Strand drove a 2-2 pitch from Jordan Hicks (2-8) deep to left for his fourth homer. It was Cincinnati’s fourth hit of the game.

Fighting for positioning in the NL playoff standings, the Reds (64-59) won for the third time in four games.

Toronto wasted a terrific performance by José Berríos, who struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander allowed one hit — Matt McLain’s one-out single in the sixth — and walked four.

The Blue Jays (67-56), who are in the mix for an AL wild card, dropped their second straight game.