Division II track and field: List of area state qualifiers

Dai’Vontay Young added to Dunbar High School’s rich track and field history — 10 team state team titles and seven runner-up finishes — by winning a Division II state championship in the 110-meter hurdles last year at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

Now a senior, Young will get a chance to defend his title close to home. The D-II state meet starts Friday at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.

Young, a University of Findlay football commit, has the third-best qualifying time in 110 hurdles. He will also compete in the 100.

Here’s a complete list of D-II qualifiers and their qualifying times from the Cox First Media coverage area:

DIVISION II BOYS

100: Cody Hyre, 10.51 seconds, Brookville; Xavier Wilson, 10.78, Thurgood Marshall; Payton Mayfield, 10.80, Milton-Union; Garrett Lundy, 10.82, Waynesville; and Dai’Vontay Young, 10.95, Dunbar.

110 hurdles: Young, 14.29, Dunbar; and Zyon Woods, 15.20, Chaminade Julienne.

1,600: Logan Arnold, 4 minutes, 22.89 seconds, Carroll; and Aiden Clendenin, 4:24.23, Valley View.

200: Hyre, 21.20, Brookville; Wilson, 21.84, Thurgood Marshall; and Mayfield, 22.09, Milton-Union.

300 hurdles: JVontae Barnes, 40.13, Ponitz.

3,200: Nicholas Dunn, 9:32.41, Badin.

400: Mayfield, 49.32, Milton-Union.

4x100: Christopher Diggs, Jayden King, Aiden Lowery and Tayonne Turner, 43.06, Chaminade Julienne; Garrett Lundy, Wade Von Handorf, Trent Davis and Alex Amburgy, 43.07, Waynesville; and Gavin Zibrida, Ethan Elander, Nico Zahn and Jack Riethman, Coldwater, 43.30

4x200: Lundy, Von Handorf, Davis and Amburgy, 1:29.17, Waynesville; Gabe Cathcart, Garrett Fine, Zander Fraser and Dylan Haught, 1:29.56, Miami East; and Mataio Robinson, Jerry Malone, Courtney Russell and Tay’Qwon Pierce, 1:29.99, Meadowdale.

4x400: Keegan Mehr, Walt Adams, Lucas Tipton and Coy Hyre, 3:21.16, Brookville; Arnold, Zach Van Meter, Neil Tivakaran and Andrew Janson, 3:22.43, Carroll; and Anthony Valenti, Micah Valenti, Titus Walton and Aiden Clendenin, 3:23.73. Valley View.

4x800: Tivakaran, Becket Nash, Logan Arnold and Janson, 7:55.41, Carroll.

800: Janson, Andrew 1:52.16, Carroll.

Discus: Brady Gillam, 156 feet, 11 inches, Northeastern; Darian Dixon, 156-2, Shawnee; and Devon Rader, 153-10, Eaton.

High jump: Kyle Heilmann, 6-2, Carroll; and Devon Vastine, 6-2, Miami East.

Long jump: Mayfield, 21-7¼, Milton-Union; and Garrett Lundy, 21-1½, Waynesville.

Pole vault: Carson Shepherd, 14-4, Eaton; Eli Thompson, 14-0, Northeastern; and Grayson Dowell, 14-0, Waynesville.

Shot put: Nathan Haertling, 53-9, Greenon; Dixon, 52-9½, Shawnee; and Xavier Stacy, 51-6¼, Brookville.

Explore» DIVISION III: List of area state qualifiers

DIVISION II GIRLS

100: Shanya Coleman, 12.10, Kenton Ridge.

100 hurdles: Angela Williams, 15.65, Northridge; and Je’Leycia Procter, 15.99, Meadowdale.

1,600: Samantha Erbach, 4:57.93, Waynesville.

200: Coleman, 24.78, Kenton Ridge; and E’Draya Caldwell, 25.62, Meadowdale.

3,200: Erbach, 11:18.07, Waynesville; Delaney Cahill, 11:20.57, Oakwood; and Anna Thurman, 11:32.19, Carroll.

400: Mia Allard, 58.66, Oakwood.

4x100: Jahrice Mitchell, Ny’era Bluester, Angela Williams and Jayah Martin, 49.67, Northridge.

4x200: Kennedy Underwood, Grace Rettich, Mary Schade and Hayden Sorrell, 1:43.91, Valley View.

4x400: Sally Altenburg, Riley Meador, Mia Allard and Katherine Erwin, 3:58.52, Oakwood; and Samantha Long, Mackenzie Rohde, Ashley Yontz and Stephanie Rose, 4:01.70, Fenwick.

4x800: Emme Greely, Kyla Harvey, Kendal Erbach and Samantha Erbach, 9:18.80, Waynesville; Katherine Erwin, Annie Neff-Isom, Elizabeth Erwin and Delaney Cahill, 9:31.30, Oakwood; Anna Thurman, Melanie Hoffmann, Maggie Poor and Ruby Gross, 9:34.26., Carroll; and Corynn Goubeaux, Katey Litten, Ava Rismiller and Meredith Barga, 9:43.58, Versailles.

800: Erbach, 2:14.74, Waynesville; Kendal Erbach, 2:15.33, Waynesville; and Katherine Erwin, 2:19.03, Oakwood.

High jump: Alyssa Christian, 5-6, Northwestern; and Taylor Aldredge, 5-3, Graham.

Pole vault: Alaina Freeze, 11-0, Northwestern; Addie Kash, 11-0, Oakwood; and Elli Stammen, 10-6, Versailles.

Shot put: Lyza Forson, 38-10, Urbana; and Taylor Scott, 38-3, Northwestern.

