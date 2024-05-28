Division I track and field: List of area state qualifiers

Wayne’s top contenders for state titles are:

• Sophomore Key’Shawn Garrett, who has the best qualifying distance in the long jump (23-5¾).

• Freshman Jamier Averette-Brown, who will compete in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

• The 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams, each seeded second, that include Garrett, Brown, junior Sean Westmoreland and senior Charles Solomon.

• And sophomore Ric’Keya White, who is the top seed in the 100 and 300 hurdles after finishing third and ninth, respectively, last year.

Here’s a complete list of D-I qualifiers and their qualifying times from the Cox First Media coverage area:

DIVISION I BOYS

100: Averette-Brown, 10.75 seconds, Wayne; Jordan Gross, 10.77, Butler; and Kamron Payne, 10.88, Fairmont.

110 hurdles: Logan Wilkins, Logan, 14.41, Fairmont; Braylon Keyes, Braylon, 14.57, Springfield; and Sopuluchi Anosike, 14.81, Centerville.

1,600: Daniel Emmert, 4 minutes, 13.96 seconds, Centerville; and Jackson Davis, 4:14.92, Beavercreek.

200: Averette-Brown, 21.60, Wayne; and Gross, 21.91, Butler.

300: Keng Martin, 38.60, Wayne; Logan Wilkins, 38.98, Fairmont; and Anosike, 39.29, Centerville.

3,200: Andrew Wilcox, 9:06.78, Monroe; Samuel Darmanie, 9:11.43, Springboro; and Kasem Kaheal, 9:13.12, Miamisburg.

400: Kaden Ellerbe, 47.76, Beavercreek.

4x100: Westmoreland, Garrett, Solomon and Averette-Brown, 41.65, Wayne; Kenyon Norman, Sam Afari, Kolyn Ogletree and Joel Nimoh, 41.85, Lakota West; Landyn Pope, Noah King, Javon McClain and RJ Shepherd, 42.58, Hamilton.

4x200: Westmoreland, Garrett, Solomon and Averette-Brown, 1:26.47, Wayne; and Kenyon Norman, Sam Afari, Kolyn Ogletree and Joel Nimoh, 1:28.81, Lakota West.

4x400: Lance Caswell, Jackson Davis, Aaden Hildebrand and Ellerbe, 3:21.04, Beavercreek.

4x800: Tyler Swan, Eric Bucher, Jagger Noel and Daniel Emmert, 7:53.46, Centerville; and Brayden Thaxton, Korey Snyder, Luke Campbell and Tayven Crump, 7:57.39, Butler.

800: Daron Porter, 1:54.50, Northmont.

Discus: Devon Strobel, 182 feet, 8 inches, Troy; and Bryce Brock, 160-11, Madison.

High jump: Anosike, 6-4, Centerville; Trey Sellers, 6-3, Tippecanoe; and Osayi Ogbebor, 6-3, Miamisburg.

Long jump: Garrett, 23-5¾, Wayne; Josh Carter, 23-3½, Franklin; and Josiah Marshall, 21-9¼, Wayne.

Pole vault: Eric Pugh, 15-4, Wayne; and Jonah Dangel, 15-0, Lakota West.

Shot put: Brock, 53-5, Madison.

DIVISION I GIRLS

100: White, 11.99, Wayne; Te’aira Branham-Patrick, 12.05, Wayne; and Heaven Wills, 12.20, Lakota East.

100 hurdles: White, 14.26, Wayne; Faith Brown, 14.76, Beavercreek; Myah Boze, 15.07, Ross; and Katlyn Pham, 15.30, Lakota East.

1,600: Lauren Zanotelli, 5:04.30, Miamisburg.

200: Branham-Patrick, 24.59, Wayne; and Trinity Bibbs, 24.78, Wayne.

300: White, 42.99, Wayne; Boze, 44.25, Ross; and Pham, 44.65, Lakota East.

3,200: Lucia Rodbro, 11:03.98, Talawanda; and Alynna Wilson, 11:08.76, Lebanon.

400: Kayleigh Keyes, 55.32, Beavercreek; and Haylie Yeazell, 57.20, Lakota East.

4x100: Branham-Patrick, T’Ahna Stone, Kendall Turner and Bibbs, 46.45, Wayne; and Ivy Smith, Mikaylah Chandler, Qiersten McClain and Wills, 47.41, Lakota East.

4x200: Smith, Pham, McClain and Wills, 1:39.68, Lakota East; Samaria Williams, Erin Wickenheiser, Sariah Turner and Ashlyn Rickert, 1:41.13, Centerville.

4x400: Hailey Still, McClain, Smith and Haylie Yeazell, 3:52.74, Lakota East; Saniya Taylor, Ayana Johnson, Alyese Caldwell Downing and Ava Claggett, 3:56.33, Lakota West.

4x800: Amane Ohhashi, Ava Shepard, Prashi Vatsal, Kaitlin Kaszubski, Maddy Asher, Alyese Caldwell Downing, 9:39.20, Lakota West.

800: Hannah Glassmeyer, 2:17.87, Lebanon; and Kaitlin Kaszubski, 2:18.21, Lakota West.

Discus: Tahjaie Clark-Crowley, 132-7, Springfield; and Jaycee Wallace, 124-9, Fairmont.

High hump: Alyssa Grim, 5-4, Centerville.

Long jump: Claire Downer, 18-4, Chaminade Julienne.

Pole vault: Oliver, Izabella, 11-8, Springboro; and Lehmann, Ann, 11-4, Centerville.

Shot put: Kiyah Baker, 38-9¾, Troy; Clark-Crowley, 38-5½, Springfield.