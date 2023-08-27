Davis scores four TDs in Southeastern’s victory over Lehman Catholic

SIDNEY — The Southeastern Trojans are 2-0 for the second straight season.

Junior Hayden Davis rushed for three touchdowns and caught another as Southeastern beat Lehman Catholic 30-21 on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

“(Lehman) is a really good team,” said Trojans coach A.J. Woods. “I just told the boys you win at home and you steal on the road. We stole one tonight. That was a big win for us.”

Southeastern senior quarterback Zack McKee threw for 100 yards and a TD, while junior Brennan Workman had 40 receiving yards and junior Cole Dent added 35 yards rushing and 35 yards receiving.

Senior Jonah Asebrook had three interceptions for the Trojans, tying the previous school record set by Darrin Spitzer in 1984. Southeastern senior C.J. Wilt and Dent each had 12 tackles for the Trojans, who caused four turnovers in the game.

“It just happened to go my way tonight,” Asebrook said. “Our corners did an amazing job tonight. When they’re covering up dudes, it frees me up to go get the ball, be a ballhawk and make plays. Luckily I was able to do that tonight.”

Davis scored on a 1-yard run midway through the first quarter to give Southeastern an early 7-0 lead. After a three-and-out by the Cavaliers (1-1), the Trojans drove right down the field, scoring on another 1-yard run by Davis.

“I’m just proud to be here and proud that we could pull out a win,” Davis said. “I’m proud I could help the team. The offensive line did a heck of a job. When we get down on the goalline, they really know how to get low and drive through there.”

The Cavaliers cut the lead to six points when Donovan O’Leary found Da’Ron Pride for a 9-yard TD pass to make it 13-7. Southeastern sophomore Carson Krieg hit a 31-yard field goal to give the Trojans a 16-7 halftime lead.

After Southeastern went three-and-out to start the second half, O’Leary scored on a 3-yard TD run to cut the Trojans lead to 16-14 with 8:05 remaining in the third quarter.

About four minutes later, McKee hit Davis on a 23-yard TD pass to give the Trojans a 23-14 advantage.

“We pride ourselves on our screen game and playing out on the perimeter,” Woods said. “That’s what we do. We run a lot of sweeps outside. (Our players) will tell you, we’re running buck sweep and jet sweep a lot. It’s in the paper and everyone knows it’s coming. Late in the game, I tell the boys all the time, even Grandma Woods knows that we’re running dive. It’s old school football.”

Early in the fourth quarter, O’Leary scored on a 1-yard run to cut the lead to 23-21 with 11:20 remaining. The Cavaliers, however, wouldn’t get any closer.

Davis scored on a 2-yard TD run with 8:21 remaining to give the Trojans a 30-21 lead.

The Cavaliers drove into Southeastern territory on its next possession, but sophomore Eli Goodbar recovered a fumble, giving the Trojans the ball back near midfield. Southeastern was able to run out the clock to seal the victory.

The Trojans host Triad (0-2) next week in South Charleston. The Cardinals are 0-2 and fell to North Union 41-0 in Week 2. Southeastern hasn’t started 3-0 in back-to-back years since 2001 and 2002 seasons.

“They’re a good football team,” Woods said. “We’ll be prepared. We’re a day short, so we’ll have to go home and start preparing. There’s no time to sleep.”