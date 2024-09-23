David Bell fired — Social media reacts to Reds’ decision

David Bell finished his tenure with the Cincinnati Reds in the same place many of his predecessors found themselves — under .500.
Bell, who was 76-81 in his final season, is the seventh of the last nine Reds managers to finish with a losing record (409-456). Jim Riggleman (64-80), Bryan Price (279-387), Jerry Narron (157-179), Dave Miley (125-164), Ray Knight (125-137) and Bob Boone (190-238) all were under .500.
Dusty Baker (509-463) is the only Reds manager this century to manage the team for multiple seasons and have a winning record. Pete Mackanin (41-39) finished above .500 as the interim manager in 2007.
The Reds announced the firing of Bell at 10:01 p.m. on Sunday night, hours after a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the final home game of the season. They appointed bench coach Freddie Benavides as interim manager for the final five games of the season.
Here’s how people reacted to the news on social media:
Reds management was so in love with David Bell's job performance last summer that they gave him a three year contract extension.— Mo Egger (@MoEgger) September 23, 2024
14 months later the manager is so bad at his job that they'll pay him for two years to not work.
That reflects poorly. But not on David Bell.
David Bell spent six years with the organization and put up with the bullshit of the organization. Then in a cowardly act, they fire him on a Sunday night, with a week left in the season.....and nobody from ownership can bother to even thank him for the press release?Simply can't…— LanceMcAlister (@LanceMcAlister) September 23, 2024
I wrote about David Bell's firing. I think I nailed it. https://t.co/30DQzsQMtQ pic.twitter.com/fzGuRWjqpK— Doug Gray (@dougdirt24) September 23, 2024
Do I think firing David Bell was the right decision?— Jeff (@jefffcarr) September 23, 2024
Only if it then follows with other actions to prove ownership's willingness to go all in on this team. Fill the holes on this roster with good ballplayers. Outside of that, it is a distraction.
Three Reds regulars missed season, whole P staff hurt, so blame David Bell, ignore real issues. Yah, right. He leaves a positive culture for Mark Kotsay, Eduardo Perez, Brad Ausmus, Walt Weiss...— Peter Gammons (@pgammo) September 23, 2024
David Bell is, was and always will be one of the best, nicest and most humble dudes in baseball. You can say whatever you want about his managing ability and record, but I don’t believe what I’ve said is debatable. Wishing DB and his fam all the best in their next chapter.— Chadwick M. Fischer (@Fischwick) September 23, 2024
My last thought tonight on the #Reds manager situation…— Bryce Spalding (@bryce_spalding) September 23, 2024
The same people who hate David Bell and criticize his every decision are likely going to hate and criticize the new manager for the same things.
I think the biggest thing is a new voice. 5 years of overall mediocrity, I…
What the #Reds do next will determine if firing David Bell was the right call, they can’t hire more of the same and it doesn’t matter who the next manager is if Nick Krall doesn’t go get a right handed power OF bat, a good fifth starter, and strength for the bullpen.— Steven Offenbaker (@soffenbaker) September 23, 2024
