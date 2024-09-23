Commanders at Bengals: 5 things to know about Monday night’s game

Cincinnati carries in concerns at defensive line, where injuries have taken a toll, but the offense is back to full strength with its starters all available for the first time in 2024 as Tee Higgins sets for his season debut following his return from a hamstring injury.

Here are five things to know going into Monday night’s game:

1. The return of Tee Higgins

Higgins was a full participant in practice Saturday for the first time since his Sept. 5 hamstring injury, and Bengals coach Zac Taylor declared him “good to go” Monday. Higgins said Friday he was feeling 100 percent and anxious to get his season started and to help his team.

As quarterback Joe Burrow pointed out, the Bengals are “obviously more dynamic and a much better team” with Higgins on the field, but Ja’Marr Chase might be the individual most excited about Higgins’ return. Chase has faced more double teams than usual through the first two games, and Higgins would draw some of that extra attention away from him.

Chase has just 10 catches for 97 yards and is still waiting for his first big play.

“I’m just anxious to just make a play, know what I’m saying, make a big play, get the crowd pumped, getting to get my guys pumped again and so, that’s really what it is,” Chase said.

2. Challenge for the defensive line

The Bengals face a difficult task trying to stop a strong running game from Washington while they likely will be without defensive tackles BJ Hill and Sheldon Rankins. Hill was listed as doubtful, but Rankins has been declared out after they were both held from practices all week because of hamstring injuries suffered Sunday in the 26-25 loss to the Chiefs.

Washington rushed for 215 yards last week, including 133 from running back Brian Robinson, and Cincinnati is still working to clean up its run defense.

The absences could mean more opportunity for rookie defensive tackle Kris Jenkins, if he is able to play Monday. He practiced in full Saturday, and Taylor said he would try to play with a club on his hand to protect the thumb he had surgically repaired on Sept. 6. Jenkins doesn’t see any reason why he can’t.

“I played with one eye half my senior season in college so at this point, what’s up next?” said Jenkins, who didn’t have vision in his right eye because of Acanthamoeba Keratitis infection. “What’s the next challenge? I’m not worried about this. Just gotta change up my technique.”

Jenkins said the key to shoring up the run defense is “maximizing every opportunity” and just focusing on the little details.

3. Rattling the rookies

The Bengals will be facing a rookie quarterback for the first time this season as No. 2 overall draft pick Jayden Daniels seeks to build off a 21-18 win last week when the Commanders relied on kicker Austin Seibert for all of their points.

Cincinnati will look to rattle him, particularly with defensive end Trey Hendrickson having an opportunity to do so while being matched up with rookie left tackle Brandon Coleman. Hendrickson had two sacks and six pressures last week against Kansas City and will be ready to feast again Monday.

Daniels has completed more than 70 percent of his passes so far and doesn’t have any interceptions, but fumbled three times in an opening 37-20 loss to Tampa Bay and he’s yet to throw a touchdown. He provides a unique challenge as an athlete that has rushed for 132 yards and two scores on 26 carries; however, the Bengals are confident they can handle him.

“Composed,” Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said of Daniels. “They don’t make him do a lot, so they keep it really simple for him. Nice college offense, (Kliff) Kingsbury is the OC, so they’ll move guys around here and there but just keep it real simple for him. I heard his completion percentage is very high, but he’s only thrown short routes, intermediate stuff, quick throws.”

4. Other injuries of note

Cincinnati could be without safety Vonn Bell, as he is listed as questionable with a back issue that kept him from practicing Friday and Saturday, and tight end Tanner Hudson (knee) is out after being an unused player last week.

Rookie offensive tackle Amarius Mims could see his debut as he is available after participating in full Saturday for the first time since his Aug. 10 pectoral muscle strain.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee) is out and cornerback Emmanuel Forbes is questionable for the Commanders.

5. Ring of Honor inductions

The Bengals will be recognizing former players Corey Dillon (1997-2003) and Tim Krumrie (1983-94) during halftime as they are officially inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor. They will join Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Paul Brown, Isaac Curtis, Boomer Esiason, Chad Johnson, Anthony Muñoz and Ken Riley in the Bengals Ring of Honor.

Dillon put together one of the most prolific careers by a running back in Bengals history during his seven seasons with the team and remains the franchise’s all-time leader in rushing attempts (1865), rushing yards (8061) and 100-yard rushing games (28). He earned three consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 1999 to 2001.

Krumrie, a nose tackle, entered the NFL as a 10th-round pick of the Bengals in 1983 and went on to play in 188 regular-season games over 12 seasons, the most ever appearances by a Bengals lineman on either side of the ball. After earning a reputation for his tough and physical playing style, he was a two-time Pro Bowler (1987-88) and in 1988 was voted a first-team All-Pro while helping lead Cincinnati to an appearance in Super Bowl XXIII.

“Incredibly worthy,” Taylor said. “… For those two guys to get back around here and spend some time, just around the organization, around the fans, and be recognized in a big-time game like this, I think is really cool for both those guys and obviously well-deserved.”

MONDAY’S GAME

Commanders at Bengals, 8:15 p.m., ABC, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7