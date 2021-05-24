College sports: Name, image, likeness legislation bill to be introduced in Ohio legislature

COLUMBUS -- Ohio is joining the wave of states with plans to at least consider prohibiting colleges in the state from preventing college athletes in the state from profiting from their name, image and likeness.
Niraj Antani, a Republican representative in the Ohio State Senate from Miamisburg, unveiled the bill Monday afternoon at a press conference on the campus of Ohio State.
An Ohio State grad, Antani said the issue has been on his radar since he was a student and saw first-hand how athletes struggled to make ends meet while restricted on how they could make money.
“Not every student athlete has a scholarship and even for those that do, it may only cover their cost of attendance, leaving little left over for living expenses,” Antani said. “These college students should be able to benefit from their own name, image, and likeness. Most will not get endorsement deals from major shoe and apparel companies, but rather from their hometown businesses, such as an auto dealer or bookstore. My bill legalizes this in a safe and reasonable manner.”
