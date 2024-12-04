College Football Playoff rankings: Is Ohio State still in position to play for it all?

Explore Multiple Buckeyes claim Big Ten awards

That upset cost them a chance to play for the Big Ten championship, but they are still likely to not only make the CFP but host a game in the first round.

After projecting conference champions who get automatic bids and byes in the first round, Ohio State would be the No. 8 seed based on the rankings this week.

That means they would host No. 9 Tennessee on Dec. 20 or 21 with the winner going to the Rose Bowl to play No. 1 Oregon on Jan. 1.

Prior to the release of the rankings, Ohio State was widely expected to remain comfortably in the projected field for the first 12-team CFP thanks to having wins over Penn State and Indiana, who are ranked No. 3 and 9 this week.

The Buckeyes also have the strongest loss in the country, a one-point setback at Oregon in early October, but Michigan goes in the “bad loss” column since the Wolverines are just 7-5.

There was some intrigue regarding how far the Buckeyes would fall, though, and they landed behind two-loss Georgia and ahead of two-loss Tennessee.

CFP committee chair Warde Manuel said teams that are idle this week — including Ohio State and Tennessee — will not be reconsidered, so the Buckeyes will remain ahead of the Volunteers, but the conference title games this weekend still will result in some changes.

The loser of the Big Ten title game — Oregon or Penn State — will not be eligible for a top four seed, and neither is No. 4 Notre Dame since the Fighting Irish are not in a conference.

That means two other conference championship game winners will move into the top four, and there is room for a lot of variance in that case with No. 2 Texas playing No. 5 Georgia in the SEC, No. 8 SMU playing No. 17 Clemson in the ACC, No. 10 Boise State playing No. 20 UNLV in the Mountain West and No. 15 Arizona State playing No. 16 Iowa State in the Big 12.

The five highest-ranked conference champions get automatic bids, and the top four get a bye, but the fifth could end up the 12 seed based on the rankings this week.

That all leaves No. 11 Alabama as the last team in this week, but it remains to be seen if the Crimson Tide are a lock to make it when all is said and done.