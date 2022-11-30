College Football Playoff: Ohio State’s hopes of getting in remain alive

Ohio State is fifth in the penultimate College Football Playoff committee rankings.
The Buckeyes were second a week ago but fell out of the top four after being tossed around at home by Michigan.
The Wolverines took their spot at No. 2 while Georgia is once again No. 1.
TCU is third with USC fourth this week, but the Horned Frogs and Trojans both have conference championship games they must win against ranked teams this weekend to maintain those spots.
The Bulldogs and Wolverines are presumed to be safely in the field even if they lose to No. 14 LSU and unranked Purdue, respectively, this weekend, but Ohio State maintains hopes of moving up should TCU or especially USC slip up this weekend.
Undefeated TCU faces No. 10 Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game while USC plays No. 11 Utah, the only team to beat the Trojans this season.
Prior to the release of the rankings, some speculated Alabama might still have a shot at making the top four with some upsets on Saturday, but the Crimson Tide are sixth this week. With neither Alabama or Ohio State playing this week, it is hard to see the committee flipping them in the final rankings.
About the Author