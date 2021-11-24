springfield-news-sun logo
X

College Football Playoff: Cincinnati Bearcats join Ohio State Buckeyes in top 4

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Memphis for the American Athletic Conference championship in Memphis, Tenn. The Bearcats return 16 starters from last year’s squad which went 9-1. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Caption
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Memphis for the American Athletic Conference championship in Memphis, Tenn. The Bearcats return 16 starters from last year’s squad which went 9-1. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Sports
By Marcus Hartman
Updated 9 minutes ago

Ohio State moved up to No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings while the Cincinnati Bearcats joined the Buckeyes in playoff position for the first time.

Undefeated Cincinnati is No. 4 this week as both teams took advantage of Oregon’s blowout loss to Utah.

ExploreBuckeyes turn focus to winner-take-all Michigan battle

The Ducks were No. 3 last week but fell to No. 11 and are all but eliminated after suffering their second loss of the season.

Georgia is No. 1 again this week, as the undefeated Bulldogs have been every week the committee rankings have been released.

One-loss Alabama dropped to No. 3 with two weeks to go that should feature numerous games with the potential to shake up the rankings.

Ohio State added a big resume-builder by blowing out then-No. 7 Michigan State last week and moved up two spots, but the Buckeyes must beat No. 5 Michigan this week to remain in the playoff hunt.

MSU fell to 12th.

Cincinnati is the first team from outside the Power 5 conferences to appear in the top four of the CFP rankings since they began in 2014.

The Bearcats play at East Carolina (7-4) on Friday then should have a chance to beef up their resume further against No. 24 Houston in the AAC Championship Game next week.

The winner of the Ohio State-Michigan game is also likely to get a chance to improve its resume in the Big Ten Championship Game against No. 14 Wisconsin or No. 16 Iowa (Unranked Minnesota also still has an outside chance to make the conference title game).

In Other News
1
Ohio State football: Buckeyes focused on maintaining Michigan Week...
2
New Wittenberg football coach calls it a ‘dream job’
3
OHSAA sets football state championships schedule
4
‘Money Mac’ making Bengals ‘look pretty good’
5
Johnson hits game-winning 3, Ohio St. tops No. 21 Seton Hall

About the Author

ajc.com

Marcus Hartman
Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top