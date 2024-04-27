Cleveland Browns draft Mike Hall Jr. from Ohio State

2024 NFL Draft: Ohio State primer https://t.co/h14yuXnMMO — Marcus Hartman (@marcushartman) April 24, 2024

Hall, was a third-team All-Big Ten pick last fall, is a native of Streetsboro in Northeast Ohio.

He is also the third Ohio State player chosen by the Browns in the last two years, matching the total number of Buckeyes drafted by Cleveland from 2003-21.

Last year, Cleveland picked Ohio State offensive linemen Luke Wypler and Dawand Jones. In 2021, they chose defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, and in 2018 the ended an eight-year drought by picking cornerback Denzel Ward.

In total, Cleveland has drafted 38 players from Ohio State, more than any other franchise.

Hall played in 28 games in three seasons for the Buckeyes and totaled 45 tackles, including 10 for loss.

At times he looked like the most disruptive member of the Ohio State defense, but he battled a shoulder injury in 2022 and shared snaps with Ty Hamilton and Tyleik Williams last fall.

At 6-foot-3 and 290 lbs., he is also on the light side for an interior player but joins a talented Cleveland front adept at rushing the quarterback.