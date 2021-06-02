Clark State hires new women’s basketball coach

Corey Steinke will coach the Clark State College women’s basketball team, the school announced Wednesday.
A Wright State University graduate who lives in New Carlisle, Steinke spent the last six years as the head varsity girls basketball coach at Bethel High School in Tipp City.
“I am very blessed to have been chosen to lead the Lady Eagles Basketball Team,” Steinke said in a press release. “Basketball is not only a sport, it is a learning tool for athletes. Being at a two-year college gives me the opportunity to truly know a player and help them achieve their goals down the line.”
Steinke replaces Jay Etter, who coached three seasons. The Eagles finished 3-10 last season.
Steinke coached junior high boys and girls basketball in the Dayton Public Schools system from 2005-10 and was the head girls coach at Ponitz High School from 2010-15. He was the junior varsity girls coach at Bethel High School in 2015-16. He remains a health and physical education teacher at Bethel.
“We are very pleased to welcome Corey Steinke to Clark State,” said Justin McCulla, director of athletics and student life at Clark State, in a press release. “I am certain that Corey will be an aspiring coach for basketball players and a great ambassador for Clark State. His commitment and passion for the game, along with his love for the College, is a winning combination that will strengthen our basketball program and support our efforts to ensure student success in athletics and academics.”
Clark State will host a girls basketball camp for students in grades 3-8 from June 29-July 1 from 6-8 p.m. The cost is $55 per player and includes a T-shirt. Space is limited. Registration is now open.