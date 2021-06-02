Clark State hires new women’s basketball coach

A Wright State University graduate who lives in New Carlisle, Steinke spent the last six years as the head varsity girls basketball coach at Bethel High School in Tipp City.

“I am very blessed to have been chosen to lead the Lady Eagles Basketball Team,” Steinke said in a press release. “Basketball is not only a sport, it is a learning tool for athletes. Being at a two-year college gives me the opportunity to truly know a player and help them achieve their goals down the line.”