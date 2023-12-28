Clark County showcase to highlight local girls hoop teams

The girls showcase will feature five games throughout the day — Shawnee vs. Southeastern (noon), Northwestern vs. Catholic Central (1:30 p.m.), Kenton Ridge vs. Springfield (3 p.m.), Emmanuel Christian vs. Northeastern (4:30 p.m.) and Tecumseh vs. Greenon (6 p.m.).

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and include all five games. The event is cash only and no credit cards will be accepted at the gate.

Here’s a look at each girls game being played as part of the showcase:

Shawnee vs. Southeastern: After a year-long hiatus, the Shawnee girls basketball program is back this season with a new coach in John Campbell. The Braves are 1-9 this season, earning their first win against Northeastern 45-36 on Dec. 18. They’re led by junior Chloe Reese (12.9 points per game) and freshman Lily Wilson (9.5 ppg).

Entering Thursday’s game, Southeastern is 8-0 and 7-0 in the Ohio Heritage Conference South Division. The Trojans are led by junior guard Brooke Nelson, who leads the OHC in scoring at 21.8 ppg.

Northwestern vs. Catholic Central: The Warriors are 1-7 this season, earning their first victory against Shawnee 58-36 on Dec. 20. Senior post player Lauren Byrd is averaging 12.8 ppg and ranks among the Central Buckeye Conference leaders in rebounds (10.0 rpg) and blocks (2.5 bpg). Senior guard Natalee Risner is also averaging 11.6 ppg for the Warriors.

The Irish, led by first-year coach Randy Smoot, are 4-3 with back-to-back road wins against Greeneview and Fairbanks. Central senior Jordyn Smoot, a four-year starter, is averaging 18.3 points and 8.4 rebounds this winter.

Kenton Ridge vs. Springfield: The Cougars are 1-8 this season with their lone victory coming against rival Shawnee. Kenton Ridge, led by former Cougar standout Baylee Bennett, has no seniors on its roster. Sophomore Cara Cammon leads the team at 10.5 points per game.

Springfield, led by former KR assistant Terry Toliver, is off to a 4-4 start for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Wildcats sophomore Day’veonna Boynton (10.4 rpg) and senior Kleighonna Grable (7.3 rpg) rank first and second in the Greater Western Ohio Conference in rebounding. Sophomore Milly Portis is averaging 10.0 points and 3.1 steals per game.

Emmanuel Christian vs. Northeastern: After several years without a girls basketball program, the Lions are back this winter with a new coach in Karalee Lawrence. The young Lions — the roster consists of seven freshmen and two juniors — are 1-4 this season, beating Lebanon Christian 36-33 for their first victory on Dec. 9.

The Jets are 0-8 this season. Junior Zoe Tuttle is averaging 7.9 ppg this winter.

Tecumseh vs. Greenon: The Knights and Arrows played one of the best nonconference games of the season in Clark County last winter. Trailing by two points at the half, Tecumseh surged back in the third quarter and held on to beat host Greenon 56-53.

The Arrows (5-4) graduated four seniors, but return sophomore Sammy Russell, who ranks second in the CBC in scoring at 19.3 ppg.

The Knights graduated their top two scorers from last season, but return junior guards Avery Minteer (12.8 ppg) and Sara Riley (10.7 ppg) and senior guard Allie Hundley (9.7 ppg).

BOYS SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

11 a.m.: Emmanuel Christian vs. Northeastern

12:30 p.m.: Tecumseh vs. Greenon

2 p.m.: Northwestern vs. Catholic Central

3:30 p.m.: Shawnee vs. Southeastern

5 p.m.: Kenton Ridge vs. Springfield

