Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Want to work for the Cincinnati Reds? Job fair slated for this month

A fan tries to catch a three-run home run hit by Tyler Naquin, of the Reds, against the Brewers in the first inning on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/FILE

Credit: David Jablonski

caption arrowCaption
A fan tries to catch a three-run home run hit by Tyler Naquin, of the Reds, against the Brewers in the first inning on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/FILE

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Cincinnati Reds
By Staff Report
10 minutes ago

Many positions are open at Great American Ball Park for the 2022 Cincinnati Reds season.

Interested applicants may attend a job fair from 4-8 pm. Wed., Feb. 23 at the ballpark. It will be in the Bally Sports Club, which is inside the entrance near the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum.

Open positions include ushers, ticket takers, suite ambassadors, fan accommodations, access coordinators, elevator operators, runner and public safety security.

Applicants must be 18 or older and may apply in advance online at reds.com/jobs. Walk-ins will be welcomed.

“A friendly, positive attitude is necessary,” states a news release from the Cincinnati Reds Ballpark Operations Department. Experience is not necessary.

“Reds Game Day Team Members are true ambassadors for the Reds at Great American Ball Park. Their daily interactions with the best fans in baseball provide an enjoyable game day experience.”

In Other News
1
New Exhibit at Reds Hall of Fame and Museum features over 200 banners...
2
Ask Hal: Which rule changes for shortened MLB season are here to stay?
3
Scooter Gennett suffers apparent injury during spring training game...
4
Hockey Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay dead at 93
5
Reds minor league player killed, 2 teammates injured in Dominican...

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top