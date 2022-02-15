Cincinnati, Fickell agree to contract extension through 2028

The Athletic first reported Fickell will make $5 million per year to coach the Bearcats through 2028. The extension is still pending approval from UC’s Board of Trustees, which will meet Feb. 22.

Fickell’s newest contract will replace the extension he received in 2020. The Athletic’s Justin Williams reports the new deal represents a $1.6 million increase in Fickell’s annual salary and a $1.35 million increase in staff salary pool.