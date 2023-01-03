‘Cincinnati Chili Bowl’: City exploring possibility of new college football bowl game

If approved, the day after the game, dozens of corporate leaders will be invited to host a “Big Wigs Business Brunch” where student-athletes from both schools can meet and network to discuss future employment opportunities.

According to the commission, proceeds from the game will be used by the commission to attract new sporting events to the Tri-State with the goal of boosting the local economy.

Nothing is set in stone yet and no timeline was released about how long the feasibility study would take or when they would like the first game. The commission said the feasibility study will be led by Game Day CEO Jackie Reau and a few other prominent businessmen including Steven Young and John Schenk.