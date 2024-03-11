Cincinnati Bengals free agent tracker: Which players has the team added or re-signed?

Bengals running back Trayveon Williams won’t be departing in free agency. The team is bringing the 2019 sixth-round draft pick back for a sixth year.
Williams signed a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season, the Bengals announced Monday, as the NFL’s legal tampering period opens ahead of the start of free agency Wednesday afternoon.
In 51 regular-season games for Cincinnati, Williams has rushed for 307 yards on 62 attempts (5.0-yard average) and caught 15 passes for 74 yards. He also has returned 28 kickoffs for 646 yards (23.1-yard average).
