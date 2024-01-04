Cincinnati Bengals: Chase, Hendrickson earn Pro Bowl nods

Running back Joe Mixon was named a first alternate and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is a third alternate — missing the initial cut for the first time since his rookie season with Baltimore in 2018. He had earned four straight Pro Bowl honors prior to joining the Bengals last March.

“This is well-deserved for both Ja’Marr and Trey,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said in a press release. “The consistency that they put in on a day-to-day, year-to-year basis is why they are top performers in this league. It’s awesome that they get recognized for that. I’m very proud of their achievements and happy that they got this honor.”

Hendrickson shares the league lead with 17 sacks this season, going into the season finale even with Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt. The Bengals have never had a league leader since sacks became an official NFL stat in 1982.

The seventh-year player has recorded at least one full sack in each of the past seven games, which ties Seattle linebacker Boye Safe for the longest streak in the NFL this season and is the second longest in Hendrickson’s career (nine games in 2021). He also has forced three fumbles and has recorded three passes defended.

His 17 sacks are the second most in a single season in Bengals history behind defensive end Coy Bacon’s 22 in 1976, according to Cincinnati records. Hendrickson has 52.5 sacks since the start of the 2020 regular season — the third most in the NFL in that span behind Watt (60) and Cleveland’s Myles Garrett (58).

Chase, a third-year player, leads the Bengals this season in receptions (96), receiving yards (1197) and receiving TDs (seven). His career-high 96 catches are the most by a Cincinnati player since A.J. Green’s 98 in 2013. Chase has four games this season with at least 10 catches, and five games with at least 100 receiving yards.

He became the eighth player in NFL history, and the second in team history, following Green, to reach 1000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons.

Chase is the fifth player in team history to earn Pro Bowl honors in each of his first three seasons, alongside tight end Bob Trumpy (1968-70), wide receiver Isaac Curtis (’73-75), wide receiver Cris Collinsworth (’81-83) and Green (2011-13).