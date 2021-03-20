Reds’ Castillo: ‘It’s every pitcher’s dream to be the Opening Day starter’

Castillo, 28, is entering his fifth season with the Reds. Bell also praised Castillo’s leadership abilities, even though he’s a quiet guy who’s not the rah-rah type.

“He’s just a young pitcher who continues to get better and better,” Bell said, “and in so many ways, he’s just the full package. He’s a great teammate, a great person, very humble but also confident. He’s got an easy way about him, but he competes as well as any pitcher I’ve been around.”

In his first Opening Day start in 2019, Castillo allowed one run on two hits in 5 2/3 innings in a 5-3 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He struck out eight.

“It’s special,” Castillo said. “It’s every pitcher’s dream to be the Opening Day starter. I’ve done it once. To do it twice is even better.”

Sonny Gray, who is battling back spasms this spring, was the Opening Day starter in 2020. He pitched in an empty stadium. The Reds did not play in front of fans throughout the 60-game season because of the pandemic. This season, new guidelines in Ohio will allow the Reds to have 30 percent capacity at Great American Ball Park. The stadium seats 42,319, so there could be a crowd of as many as 12,695 fans on April 1.

“Fans are always part of the game,” Castillo said. “They transmit some type of energy and adrenaline for us players. Of course, it’s going to be great to have them back.”

NOTES: The Reds beat the Giants 6-2 on Friday to improve to 6-12 in the Cactus League. Nick Senzel went 2-for-3 to raise his average in spring training to .357. Sean Doolittle was one of seven pitchers to throw a scoreless inning.