Castillo expected to make rehab appearance with Dragons

The veteran big leaguer is expected to pitch for the Dayton Dragons against the West Michigan Whitecaps at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Day Air Ballpark.

Castillo started the season on the injured list with a right shoulder strain. He’s one of 13 players on the injured list now. He threw 20 pitches in live batting practice Friday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and threw 35 pitches in another batting practice session on Tuesday in San Diego.