Burrow named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

The third-year quarterback completed 34 of 42 passes (80.1 percent) for 481 yards and three touchdowns and earned a passer rating of 138.2, as the Bengals rolled to a 35-17 win. He led the NFL in Week 7 in completions, passing yards and passer rating, and his passing yardage total was the third-most in a single game in Bengals history.

Burrow also ran three times for 20 yards with a one-yard touchdown in the third quarter, becoming the third player in NFL history with at least 475 passing yards, three touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown in a single game. Norm Van Brocklin (1951) and Billy Volek (2004) also have accomplished that feat.