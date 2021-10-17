Burrow, Bengals blitz Lions

Quarterback Joe Burrow passed for 271 yards and three touchdowns as the Cincinnati Bengals matched last season’s win total by blitzing the Detroit Lions 34-11 on Sunday at Ford Field.
Burrow, who completed 19-of-29 passes, connnected with running backs Chris Evans and Joe Mixon and tight end C.J. Uzomah on TDs.
>>PHOTOS: Bengals vs. Lions
Mixon rushed for 94 yards and caught five passes for 59 yards. Ja’Marr Chase had four receptions for 97 yards.
Backup QB Brandon Allen threw a fourth-quarter TD pass to Auden Tate for the Bengals, who pulled away in the second half after leading 10-0 at halftime.
Cincinnati (4-2) visits Baltimore (5-1) next Sunday.
In Other News
1
College Football: Cincinnati up to No. 2 in AP football poll
2
Bellefontaine grad tops 200 yards rushing in Wittenberg victory
3
Bengals at Lions: 5 storylines to watch in today’s game
4
Shawnee senior overcomes cancer, helps team win soccer championship
5
Lack of third-down efficiency in short yardage has stalled Bengals...
About the Author