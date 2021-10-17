springfield-news-sun logo
Burrow, Bengals blitz Lions

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

By John Boyle
Quarterback Joe Burrow passed for 271 yards and three touchdowns as the Cincinnati Bengals matched last season’s win total by blitzing the Detroit Lions 34-11 on Sunday at Ford Field.

Burrow, who completed 19-of-29 passes, connnected with running backs Chris Evans and Joe Mixon and tight end C.J. Uzomah on TDs.

Mixon rushed for 94 yards and caught five passes for 59 yards. Ja’Marr Chase had four receptions for 97 yards.

Backup QB Brandon Allen threw a fourth-quarter TD pass to Auden Tate for the Bengals, who pulled away in the second half after leading 10-0 at halftime.

Cincinnati (4-2) visits Baltimore (5-1) next Sunday.

John Boyle
