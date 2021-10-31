Bungled! Cincinnati falls to lowly Jets, QB making NFL debut

Shaq Lawson then came up with the Jets’ first interception of the season, deflecting Joe Burrow’s pass and snagging it to give New York the ball at the Bengals 14.

After a 1-yard run by Michael Carter, White found a wide-open Tyler Kroft in the back of the end zone to give New York a one-point lead. The Jets went for the 2-point conversion and turned to some trickery with the Jets’ twist on the Eagles’ “Philly Special.” Jamison Crowder tossed it to a wide-open White in the end zone to make it 34-31 with 3:45 left.

It all had the fans at a half-filled MetLife Stadium loudly chanting: “Mike! White!”

The Jets forced the Bengals to punt on fourth-and-19 from the 40. Cincinnati never got the ball back. On third-and-11, Johnson was stopped for no gain on a catch but Mike Hilton was called for unnecessary roughness. That gave New York the first down, and White was took a knee in victory formation moments later.

BREAKING THROUGH

After becoming the the first team to go scoreless in the opening period in its first six games since the 2008 Detroit Lions, the Jets scored on their first drive on Carter’s 8-yard touchdown run.

With offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur in the booth instead of on the sideline, the Jets won the coin toss and coach Robert Saleh chose to take the ball for the first time rather than defer.

Carter finished with nine catches for 95 yards and ran for 77 yards and a TD on 15 carries.

BENGALS ROAR BACK

Cincinnati took a 14-7 lead with 3:21 left in the first half on Burrow’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Chase, the rookie’s seventh TD catch of the season.

The Jets turned the ball over again two plays later when Vonn Bell knocked the ball out of Crowder’s hands and recovered the fumble.

The Bengals immediately got down to the Jets 7 when Burrow flipped to Tyler Boyd, whose throw to Mixon went for 46 yards. New York kept Cincinnati out of the end zone, but Evan McPherson’s 21-yard field goal made it 17-7.

WHAT AN (ALMOST) CATCH

Cole had the most jaw-dropping non-catch of the season on the Jets’ next drive. On first-and-10 from the 12, White lofted a pass into the end zone for Cole, who stuck out his right hand to catch the ball and pinned it between his legs as he fell backwards for what appeared to be a wild touchdown grab. It was reminiscent of Odell Beckham’s now infamous one-handed grab on this same field while with the Giants in 2015.

But a video review overturned the score, with officials saying Cole didn’t maintain possession — setting off loud boos on Halloween from the Jets fans.

New York came right back two plays later as Braxton Berrios snagged a pass from White, dragged his feet in the end zone leaving no question as to whether it was a catch and cut the Jets’ deficit to 17-14 with 15 seconds left in the first half.

SHAKING IT OFF

White was hurt when he was slammed from behind by Cam Sample, resulting in a roughing the passer penalty. White’s head slammed into left tackle Chuma Edoga, and the quarterback remained on his back for several minutes before he jogged off the field to the medical tent.

Josh Johnson, who hadn’t thrown a pass in the NFL since 2018 with Washington, came in and nearly had a touchdown toss. But his throw into the end zone on third down couldn’t be handled by Denzel Mims. Matt Ammendola’s 24-yarder tied it at 17. White returned on the next possession.

INJURIES

Bengals: Rookie RG Jackson Carman left in the fourth quarter with an injury.

Jets: LT George Fant was carted off with an ankle injury late in the second quarter and didn’t return. He was replaced by Chuma Edoga. ... WR Denzel Mims left in the third quarter with a finger injury.

UP NEXT

Bengals: Host the AFC North-rival Cleveland Browns next Sunday.

Jets: Have a quick turnaround and play the Colts in Indianapolis on Thursday night.