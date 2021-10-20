Browns name new starting quarterback with Mayfield injured

“Case Keenum will be our starter tomorrow night and we have full confidence in him to lead us and do the things necessary to put us in position to win,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said in a press release. “Baker fought really hard to play, he’s a competitor and obviously wants to be out there but just couldn’t make it on a short week. We know he will continue to do everything in his power to return as quickly as possible.”

Keenum was last a starter in 2019 with the Washington Redskins. He started eight games and threw 11 touchdown passes. Earlier in his career, he was a starter for the Minnesota Vikings and Broncos. He came to Cleveland in 2020. With the Browns, he has completed 6 of 13 passes for 52 yards in four appearances.