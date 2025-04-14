Boys Basketball: Tecumseh’s Stafford named Dan Hoyt Mr. Basketball

30 years later, the Tecumseh High School junior brought home another Mr. Basketball trophy for the family – and made some history along the way.

Stafford was named Dan Hoyt Mr. Basketball at the annual Clark County Coaches All-County Boys Basketball Banquet held earlier this week in New Carlisle.

“It’s pretty cool to follow in his footsteps,” Chase Stafford said. “It’s an honor. I had it written down in my room as one of the things I wanted to achieve this year a long with a lot of other things, so it’s pretty cool to see it come true.”

The Dan Hoyt Mr. Basketball award is given to the top player in Clark County by vote of coaches. Each girl selected for the All-Clark County team demonstrated basketball talent, as well as leadership, dedication and concern for the teammates and community. The boys Mr. Basketball award was first given out in 1978 at the suggestion of Hoyt, the longtime News-Sun Sports Editor. The award was kept alive for many years by Bill Thompson and Dr. Ski Schaner.

Stafford averaged 22.6 points, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game, earning Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division Player of the Year.

While Stafford is the eighth player from Tecumseh to win the award, the family became the second father-son duo to earn the mantle of Mr. Basketball, joining Fred Carson (North, 1979) and Isiah Carson (South, 2004).

“I didn’t think I would win it as a junior,” Chase Stafford said. “Hopefully I can go back-to-back next year. … (My Dad) was a great player, so it’s pretty cool to achieve what he achieved.”

He also won the boys golf CBC Kenton Trail Player of the Year last fall and plans to focus his efforts on playing golf in college.

“I’m still going to take time for basketball,” Chase Stafford said. “I think we’re going to have a chance to be pretty good next year as a team.”

Stafford was joined on the All-Clark County team by Catholic Central senior Zac Thompson and junior Keegan Guenther, Greenon senior Grady Bowman, Shawnee senior Holton Massie, Springfield junior Charles Cunningham, Kenton Ridge junior Xavier White, Emmanuel Christian junior Nate Hudson, Northeastern junior Aiden Neer, Northwestern sophomore Mason McDermott and Southeastern sophomore Kris McNeil.

Emmanuel Christian coach Brandon Peterson was named the boys All-Clark County Coach of the Year. He won the girls coach of the year award at Catholic Central in both 2019 and 2021. He joins Richard Quisenberry – the guest speaker at the event – who won the boys award at Catholic Central and later won the girls award at Springfield North.

The Greater Springfield Basketball Officials Association awarded Sportsmanship Awards to Northwestern senior Brock Bishop and Springfield senior Jamal Holland and Northwestern coach Ron Long.

Thompson was the winner of the $1,500 Ski Schaner Scholarship.