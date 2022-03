Boys basketball: Regional pairings, schedule

Regional Final at University of Toledo, Savage Arena, Sat., March 12, 2 p.m.

Region 2: Cleveland

Akron Archbishop Hoban (19-7) vs. No. 10 Green (23-2) at Copley High School, Wed. March 9, 7 p.m.

Lakewood St. Edward (19-5) vs. Mentor (20-6) at Copley High School, Thurs. March 10, 7 p.m.

Regional Final at Copley High School, Sat., March 12, 1 p.m.

Region 3: Columbus

No. 5 Pickerington Central (22-2) vs. Upper Arlington (21-4) at Ohio Dominican University, Alumni Hall, Wed., March 9, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Gahanna-Lincoln (24-2) vs. No. 3 Westerville South (25-0) at Ohio Dominican University, Alumni Hall, Wed. March 9, 8 p.m.

Regional Final at Ohio Dominican University, Alumni Hall, Sat., March 12, 7 p.m.

Region 4: Cincinnati

Fairfield (22-4) vs. Wayne (18-7) at Xavier University, Cintas Center, Wed., March 9, 6 p.m.

No. 9 Fairmont (22-3) vs. No. 1 Centerville (26-0) at Xavier University, Cintas Center, Wed., March 9, 8 p.m.

Regional Final at Xavier University, Cintas Center, Sat., March 12, 7 p.m.

Division II

Region 5: Canton

Youngstown Chaney (18-8) vs. No. 1 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (21-4) at Canton Memorial Civic Center, Thurs., March 10, 6 p.m.

Louisville (19-6) vs. Cleveland Glenville (18-5) at Canton Memorial Civic Center, Thurs., March 10, 8 p.m.

Regional Final at Canton Memorial Civic Center, Sat. March 12, 1:30 p.m.

Region 6: Bowling Green

Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (20-5) vs. No. 9 Toledo Central Catholic (20-5) at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Thurs., March 10, 6 p.m.

St. Marys Memorial (17-7) vs. Huron (22-2) at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Thurs., March 10, 8 p.m.

Regional Final at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Sat., March 12, 4 p.m.

Region 7: Athens

Byesville Meadowbrook (23-3) vs. Heath (22-3), at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Thurs., March 10, 6 p.m.

Greenfield McClain (17-3) vs. No. 8 Waverly (21-4), at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Thurs. March 10, 8 p.m.

Regional Final at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Sat., March 12, 4 p.m.

Region 8: Vandalia

Columbus Linden McKinley (18-7) vs. No. 2 Alter (23-2), at Butler High School, Thurs., March 10, 6 p.m.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon (19-6) vs. No. 3 Cincinnati Woodward (22-3), at Butler High School, Thurs., March 10, 8 p.m.

Regional Final at Butler High School, Sat., March 12, 11 a.m.

Division III

Region 9: Canton

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (17-9) vs. Campbell Memorial (24-1), at Canton Fieldhouse, Wed., March 9, 6 p.m.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (14-9) vs. Creston Norwayne (24-2), at Canton Fieldhouse, Wed., March 9, 8 p.m.

Regional Final at Canton Fieldhouse, Sat., March 12, 7 p.m.

Region 10: Bowling Green

Pemberville Eastwood (22-3) vs. No. 2 Ottawa-Glandorf (22-2), at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Wed., March 9, 8 p.m.

No. 1 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (25-0) vs. No. 7 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (20-3), at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Wed., March 9, 6 p.m.

Regional Final at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Sat., March 12, 1 p.m.

Region 11: Athens

Sugarcreek Garaway (21-4) vs. Wheelersburg (15-11) at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Wed., March 9, 8 p.m.

Proctorville Fairland (20-5) vs. tie-No.4 Columbus Africentric (21-5) at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Wed., March 9, 6 p.m.

Regional Final at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Sat., March 12, 1 p.m.

Region 12: Kettering

Georgetown (21-3) vs. Meadowdale (15-8) at Fairmont High School, Trent Arena, Wed., March 9, 5:30 p.m.

Cincinnati Mariemont (18-8) vs. No. 9 Cincinnati Taft (15-8) at Fairmont High School, Trent Arena, Wed., March 9, 8 p.m.

Regional Final at Fairmont High School, Trent Arena, Sat., March 12, 7 p.m.

Division IV

Region 13: Canton

No. 3 Richmond Heights (21-4) vs. tie-No. 10 Castalia Margaretta (22-3), at Canton Fieldhouse, Tues., March 8, 6 p.m.

Vienna Mathews (25-1) vs. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (14-10), at Canton Fieldhouse, Tues., March 8, 8 p.m.

Regional Final at Canton Fieldhouse, Fri., March 11, 7 p.m.

Region 14: Bowling Green

Ottoville (17-9) vs. tie-No. 1 Tiffin Calvert (25-0), at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Tues., March 8, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Antwerp (24-1) vs. Maria Stein Marion Local (22-4), at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Tues., March 8, 8 p.m.

Regional Final at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Fri., March 11, 7 p.m.

Region 15: Athens

Newark Catholic (14-11) vs. tie-No. 10 Berlin Hiland (21-4), Ohio University, Convocation Center, Tues., March 8, 6 p.m.

Tie-No. 8 Lucasville Valley (20-4) vs. Latham Western (23-2), Ohio University, Convocation Center, Tues., March 8, 8 p.m.

Regional Final at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Fri., March 11, 7 p.m.

Region 16: Kettering

No. 6 Springfield Catholic Central (24-2) vs. No. 1 Botkins (24-2), Fairmont High School, Tues., March 8, 8 p.m.

Howard East Knox (19-6) vs. No. 5 Tri-Village (23-3), Fairmont High School, Tues., March 8, 5:30 p.m.

Regional Final at Fairmont High School, Fri., March 11, 7 p.m.