Boys basketball: McCullough steps down at Springfield to put ‘family first’

McCullough also had been recently promoted at his job outside of the school district. Dellapina said that situation was workable. But when McCullough needed more time for his mother and missed some practices, he knew he couldn’t continue to coach.

“I just had to put my family first,” McCullough said. “I always preach to the kids family first, and this was one of those things where I just had to step aside. I didn’t foresee it getting to this point, but it was just also one of those things where it made sense.”

McCullough said he has gotten full support from the school.

“We think the world of Shawn and he’s an outstanding person, role model and coach,” Dellapina said. “It’s a very tough situation, and your family becomes your top priority. Something has to give and in this case, unfortunately, it had to be basketball for him.”

McCullough has been coaching for the past 15 years, including the start of this one, as an assistant to Darnell Hoskins at Thurgood Marshall, then head coach at Stivers, then head coach at Marshall after Hoskins left for Middletown. His two Springfield teams went 10-11 and 5-11 with two tournament wins. He is 47 and doesn’t rule out coaching again.

“Down the road I would love to, but I just have to wait and see what’s going to happen,” he said. “I’d like to be around the game at some capacity.”