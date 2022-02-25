Boys basketball: Fultz breaking records for Shawnee

While baseball is his main sport, Fultz also loves competing on the basketball floor.

“I just love the speed and the direct competitiveness,” Fultz said. “I feel like I’m competing the whole time. I love the guys here and I love Coach McGuire and the program. I’ve always loved basketball.”

Braves coach Chris McGuire described Fultz as “a coach on the floor” who is one of the best leaders he’s had during this time at Shawnee.

“He’s started since his freshman year and we’ve been confident in him handling the ball and making good decisions and getting guys in the right spots,” he said. “He’s been a big-time leader for us really all the way through. He’s always had that leadership quality of being able to calm guys down and do the things we’re asking him to do in practice and translate it into the game.”

Defensively, Fultz uses his anticipation to play the passing lanes, which McGuire said comes from a high basketball IQ.

“When you get to the right spots, a lot of times you can get easy steals,” McGuire said.

The same can be said about his passing ability. Fultz will always look to pass to an open teammate rather than shoot the ball, McGuire said.

“There’s been a lot of situations where we’ve said, ‘You’ve got to shoot that’,” McGuire said. “He’s always making that extra pass and doing extra to get the other guys involved. It’s nice to see because a lot of guys don’t do that.”

Fultz grew up watching his brother, Drew, and his brother’s best friend, Seth Gray, play baseball at Shawnee. Gray played at Wright State University and was later drafted by the Minnesota Twins. Fultz hopes to follow a similar path.

“I grew up really familiar with the program,” he said. “My end goal is to get drafted. In terms of Division I schools in Ohio, Wright State is killing it with that. If that’s my goal, that was the obvious choice.”

As Fultz has prepared for a future on the baseball diamond, he’s also been committed to the Braves’ basketball program. He played a key role on Shawnee’s run to the Division III regional final last season, McGuire said.

“He does everything we ask him to do and he works hard,” he said. “Baseball is his main sport and the commitment he’s put into basketball these last four years has been remarkable and something that I’ve really appreciated. I probably don’t tell him enough how much I appreciate everything he’s given over his four years. I’m really proud of him.”