Blast from the past. Zac Taylor set to face Jim Harbaugh 32 years after first meeting

“Very shaky memory as a nine, 10-year-old,” Taylor recalled. “Freezing. I remember just being, ‘Why are we here?’. I think (that) was a question I posed quite a bit. Jim (Harbaugh) wouldn’t know that but again, that was the first ever NFL practice and game I ever went to.”

Harbaugh has the Chargers in a much better spot than they were a year ago under Brandon Staley, who was fired with three games left during a 5-12 season for L.A.

Following a 2-2 start under Harbaugh, the Chargers (6-3) have won four of their last five games, including three straight against seven-loss teams New Orleans, Cleveland and Tennessee. Sunday should be a good test for both teams, as the Bengals (4-6) seek to bounce back from a fifth loss by a touchdown or less.

“They’re tough,” Taylor said. “They’re a good football team. They’re well-rounded at really every position. They make things really hard for you. They do a good job controlling the clock on offense. Defensively, they’re stingy. They don’t give up explosives. Obviously, they’ve given up 72 points on the year. They’re No. 1 in about most of the categories that you see. So it’s a great test for us and our guys are going to be really excited for the opportunity. It’ll be a tough road game for us.”

Zac Taylor speaks to the media going into Week 11 in Los Angeles.

https://t.co/RIbl8ahGSR — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 11, 2024

The Chargers have allowed the fewest points per game in the league this season at 13.1, and they are top 10 in passing yards and rushing yards allowed, sixth in total net defense while surrendering just 302.1 yards per game. They also rank second in turnover differential at plus-9.

In 18 trips to the red zone, opponents have managed just seven touchdowns against L.A. for a 38.9 percent touchdown percentage that ranks second in the league. Cornerback Elijah Molden leads the defense with three interceptions, linebacker Khalil Mack has two forced fumbles, five passes defensed, 26 tackles and 4.5 sacks. Tuli Tuipulotu leads the pass rush with 5.5 sacks, while Bud Dupree adds 5.0 sacks.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, ranks second in red-zone offense with 21 touchdowns in 29 trips inside the 20-yard line (72.4 percent). The Bengals have not scored just once inside the redzone, and they rank sixth in points scored (27.0 per game), while Joe Burrow has the passing game averaging 254.8 yards per game (fourth best).

Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert got off to a slow start this season but has thrown for 230 yards or more in four of his last five games. The Chargers selected him at No. 6 overall in 2020 when the Bengals took Burrow with the No. 1 pick.

“We had him in the Senior Bowl,” Taylor said of Herbert. “Great person. Really picked up the offense fast. I thought it was very complicated at that point. Really impressive week with him. ... No surprise to see him having the success and leading the team like he has. That is not surprising at all based everything you learned about him at Oregon. The way you interact with him over the week at the Senior Bowl, again, really impressive player and obviously having a tremendous career.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The Chargers average 196.7 passing yards per game, which ranks just 22nd in the league, and they are scoring just 20.7 points per game (19th). However, those numbers are up since their Week 5 bye, and their only loss in five games since was against Arizona, 17-15.

Ladd McConkey has been Herbert’s top target with 492 yards and four touchdowns on 37 catches. Josh Palmer and Quentin Johnston also have more than 300 yards receiving. J.K. Dobbins leads the running game with 670 yards and six touchdowns, and Gus Edwards had 55 yards on 10 carries in his return following a four-game absence.

“(Former Baltimore offensive coordinator) Greg Roman, we know him well,” Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said. “You know what Coach Harbaugh is all about, and how they want to run it and throw play actions off of it. There’s some similar things that you see from the Baltimore days and how they use their personnel. But yeah, they’re big, strong. They want (J.K.) Dobbins to run downhill and stuff like that. The quarterback is terrific.”

SUNDAY’S GAME

Bengals at Chargers, 8:20 p.m., NBC, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7