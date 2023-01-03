springfield-news-sun logo
Bills player collapses on field vs. Bengals; game suspended

Sports
By Laurel Pfahler, Contributing Writer
Updated 4 minutes ago

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills has been temporarily suspended until further notification following a scary medical issue that occurred in the first quarter.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on wide receiver Tee Higgins. He got up after the play but immediately fell to the ground. Chest compressions were administered for several minutes, and eventually Hamlin was hooked up to an IV, placed on a backboard and placed in an ambulance.

Hamlin was down and being tended to by emergency personnel for 19 minutes. Players from both teams gathered around in concern, and Buffalo players and coaches gathered in prayer as the ambulance drove off. Initially it seemed players were warming up to resume the game, but Bengals coach Zac Taylor and Bills coach Sean McDermott met with officials at midfield and both teams then went to the locker rooms.

There is no update on Hamlin’s status, and it is unclear if the game will resume Monday.

About the Author

Laurel Pfahler
