Michigan’s Harbaugh happy how his team has handled win over Ohio State

“It’s been a really good continuation from last year’s team,” Harbaugh said. “I think some of it, players that were on the team, they put in that work, they know what it was like — That good feeling of taking care of your business and having that success and being rewarded for it.

“They also saw other players on the team, guys like Aidan Hutchinson, Hassan Haskins, David Ojabo, who put in that work and how much it paid off for them.”

After having standout seasons, that trio all heard their names called in the NFL Draft in April.

The Wolverines will have to replace them as well as a handful of other starters, but Harbaugh hinted motivation shouldn’t be hard even though his team is now on top of the mountain instead of perpetually climbing it.

“Using your head, using your noodle, it’s pretty easy to think, ‘Yeah, I want to do it just like they did it. I want to be where they are now,’” Harbaugh said. “It’s been a continuation of that this entire offseason. Just been tremendous.”