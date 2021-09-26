Bengals win in Pittsburgh for first time since 2015

The Bengals’ last victory of more than 10 points against the Steelers came on Oct. 19, 1995. The score was 26-10.

The Bengals are off to a 2-1 start for the first time since 2018.

Burrow completed 14 of 18 passes for 172 yards, threw two touchdown passes to Ja’Marr Chase and one to Tyler Boyd. Chase caught four passes for 65 yards. Boyd had four catches for 36 yards. Joe Mixon gained 90 yards on 18 carries.

Burrow was not sacked as the Steelers’ NFL record of 75 straight games with a sack ended.

Logan Wilson, of the Bengals, intercepted Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger twice.