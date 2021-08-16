springfield-news-sun logo
Bengals waive three players

Northwestern wide receiver Riley Lees (19) tries to leap over Auburn defensive back Jaylin Simpson, lower right, after a short gain during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Northwestern defeated Auburn 35-19. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Caption
Credit: John Raoux

Sports
By John Boyle
18 minutes ago

The Bengals waived three players -- wide receiver Reece Horn, wide receiver Riley Lees and tight end Pro Wells -- this morning.

Lees and Wells signed as college free agents in May. Horn, a first-year player, signed with the Bengals in July as a free agent.

The roster now stands at 85.

NFL teams must cut roster to 85 by Aug. 17, 80 on Aug. 24 and final 53 on Aug. 31.

