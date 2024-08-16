Bengals vs. Bears: What to watch in Saturday’s preseason game

Running back Chris Evans and offensive tackle D’Ante Smith both were carted off with leg injuries, and veteran right tackle Trent Brown was replaced midway through by Cody Ford because of back tightness, according to Taylor. Evans reportedly tore his patellar tendon and will be out for the year.

Here are five things to know going into Saturday’s second preseason game:

1. Starters won’t play

Taylor said the established starters won’t be playing in this one, and the Bengals want to get a longer look at the second-, third- and fourth-string guys that are fighting for roles on the team.

The outside cornerback spot opposite Cam Taylor-Britt is still up in the air, though, so both Dax Hill and DJ Turner will be playing Saturday. Hill had the stronger performance in the preseason opener and was working with the first-team defense in the joint practice Thursday but it has been a back-and-forth battle in camp.

“I thought he had a good game the other night,” Taylor said. “I think he’s making progress every single week. Way too soon to say right now where that is and everybody still has plenty of opportunity.”

2. Who will play offensive tackle?

Right tackle is the only other position where there is a clear open competition but neither Trent Brown nor Amarius Mims will be available, and now Smith’s injury means the Bengals have to dig deep into the depth chart to fill that spot in the meantime.

Smith was supposed to be the third-string right tackle, and there’s no one listed behind him. Ford stepped in Thursday, but is supposed to be an emergency option there while he’s been working as the back-up at right guard. Jackson Carman, who struggled with four penalties in the preseason opener, is listed behind Orlando Brown Jr. on the depth chart at left tackle, and behind him is Devin Cochran, an undrafted player who has zero career starts.

Offensive guard Jaxson Kirkland, another undrafted player who has never started, might be needed at tackle as well.

3. Can Kris Jenkins step up?

The Bengals drafted Kris Jenkins in the second round and were expecting to him to be a key part in their rotation at defensive tackle, but he needs to take some big steps Saturday.

Jenkins had a rough preseason opener, graded by PFF.com at just a 30.3 for his overall performance on defense, and his run defense grade was even lower at a 28.0. Zach Carter, considered the backup to B.J. Hill on the depth chart, started alongside Jenkins in the preseason opener when none of the starting defensive linemen played, but Jenkins is listed as the third-string player behind Carter. Jay Tufele was still coming back from injury.

With McKinnley Jackson nursing a knee injury and Domenique Davis dealing with injury, and Devonnsha Maxwell just cleared this week to start practicing, there hadn’t been much competition there. Travis Bell, a seventh-round pick by the Bears in 2023, and Carlos Davis, who did not play in 2023, are the only other defensive tackles on the roster.

4. Will Jermaine Burton have a bigger role?

Rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton didn’t get many snaps until the fourth quarter last weekend in the preseason opener but had a 37-yard touchdown catch and another big reception as the Bengals were trying to come back in the final minute. He finished with 82 yards on three catches.

Taylor said with so many three-and-outs for the second-team offense, it was tough to get into a rhythm and utilize other receivers, which impacted Burton’s playing time. However, Burton might have played his way into more opportunities. Burton is competing behind players like second-year players Charlie Jones and Andrei Iosivas and Trenton Irwin, who seems to have the edge in the third receiver competition.

“He made some really good plays there at the end,” Burrow said of Burton. “He just needs to keep working hard, getting in his playbook, continue to build and grow as player and as a person. His future is bright and just needs to keep working hard.”

Jones was back to practice Thursday following a knee injury a week earlier when he banged knees with a defensive back.

5. Missed opportunity for Browning

Jake Browning is nursing a rib injury and unlikely to play Saturday. He struggled in the opener, and this would have been an opportunity to try to get things going in a better direction with the other backups, but now Logan Woodside likely gets the start.

Woodside, who led the Bengals on a touchdown drive late in the opener, and Rocky Lombardi, a rookie college free agent, are competing for the third-string role on the practice squad.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Bengals at Bears, 1 p.m., Fox 19, ABC 22, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7