Bengals to hold 10 open practices during training camp

The Cincinnati Bengals will hold 10 open practices during training camp this summer.

The Bengals open camp on Wednesday, July 26, at the Kettering Health Practice Fileds next to Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals will practice inside Paycor Stadium on Saturday, July 29, as part of the NFL’s Back Together Weekend, presented locally by Swift Meats. Mobile tickets are required for all fans attending this practice. Tickets are free and will be made available the week of July 17, with Season Ticket Members and Waitlist Members receiving first access.

All other open practices will take place at the Kettering Health Practice Fields located just west of Paycor Stadium. The entrance is located on the corner of Central Avenue and West Pete Rose Way. Fans are encouraged to park in Lot 1, Lot A or Lot B for practices at established prices.

There is bleacher seating for 1,250 fans next to the fields, plus additional standing room along the sidelines. Admission is free and no ticket is required. Fans are encouraged to arrive early since capacity is limited and admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. Concessions and Bengals merchandise will be available to purchase.

Bengals players will sign autographs for fans along the sidelines following open practices. Different position groups will be available each day after practice.

Season Ticket Members and Waitlist Members will have access to four exclusive practices, including the joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Members will receive more information via email the week of July 31 about how to claim free tickets to the members-exclusive practices. Fans can visit bengals.com/tickets to learn more about the Season Ticket Member Waitlist.

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE:

Times are subject to change, so fans are advised to check bengals.com/camp on the days of practices for the latest times and for other important information.

NOTE: On dates not included below, there is no public access.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-3:55 p.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 27

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 28

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 29 (Back Together Weekend in Paycor Stadium; Ticket Required)

--Gates open at 1 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

MONDAY, JULY 31

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 1

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 3

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:20 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 4

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 6

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

MONDAY, AUG. 7

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-3:55 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9 (Joint Practice with Green Bay Packers; Ticket Required)

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 13 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required)

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

MONDAY, AUG. 14 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required)

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 16 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required)

--Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

--Practice from 2:15-4:10 p.m.