NFL Playoffs: Bengals to face Titans on Saturday

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon (28) rubs past Las Vegas Raiders' Denzel Perryman (52) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon (28) rubs past Las Vegas Raiders' Denzel Perryman (52) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

By John Boyle
31 minutes ago
Cincinnati-Tennessee game set for 4:30 p.m. kickoff

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Tennessee Titans at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the AFC divisional round at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Cincinnati, the No. 4 seed, won its first playoff game in 31 years with a 26-19 triumph over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night at Paul Brown Stadium. The Titans, the top seed in the AFC, had a first-round bye.

The winner advances to the AFC Championship game vs. the winner of Sunday’s game between the BIlls and Chiefs.

Below is the full Divisional round schedule:

AFC DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 22

Bengals at Titans, 4:30 p.m., CBS, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7

Sunday, Jan. 23

Bills at Chiefs, 6:30 p.m., CBS

NFC DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 22

49ers at Packers, 8:15 pm., Fox

Sunday, Jan. 23

Cardinals/Rams winner at Buccaneers, 3 p.m., NBC, Peacock

