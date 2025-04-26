Bengals: ‘Thankful’ to draft Knight, Fairchild on Day 2

He worked out well for them, and the Bengals believe in Knight, too.

Cincinnati also might have been able to wait a round to get former Georgia offensive guard Dylan Fairchild, but ultimately, the organization decided it was not worth the risk of losing either player. The Bengals took Fairchild in the third round at No. 81, and their top three selections, including first-round defensive end Shemar Stewart, could all end up as Day 1 rookie starters.

“There’s a lot of scenarios out there, and obviously we want to take the best players available, and we were very thankful that a linebacker we really coveted and a guard we really coveted were both there,” Taylor said.

Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden said felt fortunate to get Knight.

Knight, listed at 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, was a one-year starter for the Gamecocks but is a mature player who spent four seasons as a special-teamer at Georgia Tech and one year starting at linebacker at Charlotte before transferring to Columbia in 2024.

The 25-year-old quickly became a productive team leader and captain, recording 82 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks in 13 games and 10 starts and earning team awards for Defensive MVP, Outstanding Senior, Co-Nutrition and Strength and Conditioning.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

“The first thing that jumps out is his character and his makeup, his ability to become a captain in a short time frame,” Golden said. “He was the MVP of one of the best defenses in the country, and again, like yesterday’s piece (edge rusher Shemar Stewart) is really hard to find, a combo D-end, a guy that could play inside or outside, this guy is hard to find. They just don’t make them this long. He’s played at 240-245. He’s got enough length to go to the edge when you want to go to a five-down look or play some outside linebacker for you, so that’s a pivotal piece for us.”

The Bengals weren’t ready to assign starting jobs Friday, but it’s clear Knight is expected to replace Germaine Pratt, who asked for a trade but could be a cap casualty. Golden said Knight will be an excellent complement to Wilson.

Although Knight is “old” for a rookie, Golden said the Bengals are getting him at the perfect time as he continues to rise after just two years playing linebacker. A standout quarterback in high school, Knight only switched to defense as a freshman at Georgia Tech out of need, and it wasn’t until he went to Charlotte he had a chance to full apply himself at the position.

“Just my story, being a quarterback and going to linebacker and having to transition my body and my mindset, having my family here, my wife, my son, my daughter and knowing why I do the things I do,” Knight said of what went through his mind at the time.

Knight said his life experiences and having a young family of his own give him an “edge.”

Fairchild brings a unique mentality as well, thanks to a background as a wrestler – one that is not unlike offensive line coach Scott Peters’ unique experience in martial arts, including a two-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world championship and training UFC champions.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

“I know he’s a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu don, and we met throughout this process, and I just felt the connection as soon as we met, and again, my wrestling background, his Jiu-Jitsu background, I think it’s going to be a match made in heaven,” Fairchild said. “Just super happy. And just the wrestler’s mindset, I think me and coach have a similar mindset with relentless attack no matter what, and I’m just excited to get started.”

Fairchild, listed at 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds, developed into one of the better guards in the SEC during his two years starting at Georgia and reunites now with former Bulldogs teammate Amarius Mims, the Bengals’ first-round pick last year and now starting right tackle.

Though he looked forward to the chance to play with Mims again, Fairchild said he tried not to get too attached to any one team. He had a good idea the Bengals were interested in him based on his experience working with Peters at his Pro Day and interactions throughout the pre-draft process, but he entered the weekend with an open mind.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Now, he’s glad to have a chance to compete for a role right away with one of the league’s best offenses. The left guard spot is Fairchild’s to win, Taylor and offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said.

After releasing right guard Alex Cappa, Cincinnati had a need at guard even after signing versatile veteran Lucas Patrick in free agency and re-signing Cody Ford, who ultimately replaced Volson last year.

“I think we have a handful of guys in the building right now who are tough competitors, who have all played a considerable, amount of NFL football, and we’re going to compete,” Pitcher said. “We’re going to give guys an opportunity. So, we have Cody, obviously, we signed Lucas, Cordell, I’ll add Dylan to the mix, and there’s other guys too that will have an opportunity to show what they can do. So we’re going to compete, and those jobs are whoever shows they deserve the job.”