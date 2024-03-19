Bengals sign veteran to bolster offensive line

By Laurel Pfahler
46 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bengals are signing their new right tackle.

Former New England Patriots offensive tackle and free agent Trent Brown agreed to a one-year contract , the team announced this afternoon. He replaces Jonah Williams, who departed in free agency to sign with the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was first to report.

Brown, who has experience at both left and right tackle, was a seventh-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2015 and played his first three seasons there. Since 2018, he has spent time with New England (2018, 2021-23) and the Raiders (2019-2020), and he has played 100 career games with 93 starts over nine NFL seasons. Brown earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2019.

The Bengals were looking for an experienced tackle to help protect franchise quarterback Joe Burrow, after signing Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency last year to play left tackle, pushing Williams to the right side. Williams had a solid season, but Trent Brown’s 6-foot-8, 370-pound frame mirrors the protection coming from the left side with Orlando Brown Jr. standing at 6-foot-8, 345 pounds.

