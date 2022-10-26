Bengals seek first ‘Battle of Ohio’ win since 2019

Home field has been a factor in the series. The Bengals lead 31-18 at home, but trail 20-28 on the road. Cincinnati has played more games against Cleveland (97) than any foe except Pittsburgh (104). The Bengals’ last win over the Browns was the second meeting of 2019 at home.

Gone is quarterback Baker Mayfield, who went 6-1 in his Browns career against the Bengals, but Cincinnati doesn’t have to worry about his replacement just yet. Deshaun Watson still has four games left on his suspension for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy, per the terms of a settlement reached between the league and the NFL Players Association.

Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett has suffered some ups and downs in his seven starts, completing 62.7 percent of his passes for 1,584 yards and six touchdowns with five interceptions. However, the Browns still have produced 24.0 points per game (10th most in the NFL) and 378.0 total yards of offense (sixth most).

Amari Cooper (422 yards and four touchdowns on 34 catches) and tight end David Njoku (418 yards and one touchdown on 34 catches) are Brissett’s top targets in the passing game. Njoku suffered a sprained ankle Sunday against Baltimore and will be one to keep an eye on this week in the injury reports.

Defensively, the Browns have talent at every level but have been average at best. They’ve allowed 346.0 yards per game (16th) and 26.6 points per game (tied for 28th worst). The run defense ranks 24th with 135.6 rushing yards allowed per game, but the passing defense has been better with 210.4 yards passing allowed per game, which ranks 14th among the league’s 32 teams. Myles Garrett leads the Browns with six sacks and two forced fumbles in six games, and cornerback Denzel Ward has one interception and six passes defensed in five games but has missed the last two while in concussion protocols.

The Bengals are seeking their first win against the AFC North after suffering losses to Pittsburgh and Baltimore. Asked what it is about the AFC North opponents that make them so difficult, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said “there is a rugged feel” to the division overall, and that certainly is the case with this Browns team.

“It’s a slugfest in these divisional games,” Taylor said. “You look at each offense and defense and they’re all structured very differently. I wouldn’t say the coverages carry over for each team. I wouldn’t say the offenses carry over, they’re all very unique in how they attack you. The performance they have at key positions can move around as well. It’s getting ready for a unique opponent each time you play. I’m sure they look at us the same way.”

MONDAY’S GAME

Bengals at Browns, 8:15 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7