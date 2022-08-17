Bengals legend Riley advances to final stage in Hall of Fame process

Riley, who died at age 72 in 2020, emerged -- along with former Bears and Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley and Jets and Colts defensive lineman Joe Klecko – from a group of 12 “seniors” remaining under consideration as finalists for next year’s class of enshrinees.

That list at one point numbered 127 former players whose careers ended no later than the 1996 season, and the three finalists were selected during a meeting of the Hall of Fame’s Seniors Committee on Tuesday afternoon. The Hall of Fame’s full selection committee will consider Riley, Howley and Klecko for selection along with 15 modern-era players and a coach/contributor when it meets to choose the entire Class of 2023 in January.