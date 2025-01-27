Bengals hire pair of defensive assistants

The Bengals last week replaced Pollack with the hiring of former Patriots offensive line coach Scott Peters. Golden was announced as the team’s defensive line coach three days later.

Montgomery, 45, was with the Patriots for the 2024 season but spent the previous nine seasons with Green Bay, serving as defensive front assistant (’15-17), defensive line coach (’18-21), and defensive line coach/running game coordinator (’22-23).

Prior to joining the staff in Green Bay, Montgomery spent 11 years in coaching roles at the collegiate level. He played defensive tackle at the University of Iowa from 1998-2001 and was in training camp with the New Orleans Saints in 2002 before going on to play in the Arena Football League from 2003-05.

Hodges, 38, spent the past eight seasons with New Orleans, most recently serving as linebackers coach since 2020. He was a defensive assistant for the Saints from 2017-18, before being promoted to assistant linebackers coach for the 2019 season.

The former Texas A&M linebacker (2008-2011) broke into the NFL after a three-year stint at Eastern Illinois University. He already has familiarity with Bengals coach Zac Taylor, who was an offensive graduate assistant and tight ends coach for Texas A&M when Hodges was a player there.