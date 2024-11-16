Bengals’ Hilton makes case for more third-down snaps

That starts Sunday in primetime, on the road, against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-3), who seem to be finding a rhythm offensively during a stretch of four wins in the last five games.

“Me and Lou had some conversations about the third-down packages and stuff, but he knows I’m willing to do whatever for this team and still putting me in a position to make plays,” Hilton said.

Hilton has been the team’s most consistent defensive back this season, posting a position group high Pro Football Focus defense grade of 73.6.

However, he has played just 64 third-down snaps through nine games compared to 100 third-down snaps (fourth-most on the team) last year through nine games, even while Cincinnati has continued to struggle in those situations. He’s appeared on 162 first-down snaps and 150 second-down snaps, after playing 204 first-down snaps and 148 second-down snaps in 2023.

“Will I make that play (on third down)? Who knows, you know, but I feel like, if I’m out there, it kind of brings another comfortability level, bring our comfortability level up,” Hilton said. “So, you know, we’re 11 weeks in, things can still change. But I know my role, and I’m doing my best to play it.”

On third downs in the red zone, there is no team worse than the Bengals, who are allowing a conversion rate of 72.2 percent. Cincinnati allows 26.2 points per game, so while the offense ranks among the best in the league, the defense hasn’t been holding up its end of the bargain.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo acknowledged “the third-down red zone plays have been really killers,” but it doesn’t appear he believes Hilton would solve those issues.

“It’s more of a matchup deal,” Anarumo said. “If we can get guys where we can match up on somebody who gives us our best chance from a coverage standpoint, then we will do it, but he’s out there on a lot of third downs, too. … It’s just different packages. It’s not one thing or another, it’s maybe a man (coverage) thing here or there, but he’s out there in some man situations, too. It’s matchup driven more than anything.”

Anarumo said Hilton is making a lot of plays on first and seconddown, and the change in his role this year has nothing to do with whether or not he believes in Hilton. Hilton was playing as more of a safety last year, but the return of veteran Vonn Bell and continued development of 2023 third-round pick Jordan Battle has shifted the priorities.

Hilton said he and Anarumo spoke about his role back in training camp, and he understood the adjustment.

“Just some matchup purposes wise,” Hilton said. “If you actually watch, it’s usually third-and-6 plus that I’m usually off the field because it’s gonna be a little more man coverage. Then obviously, depending who that slot receiver guy is some matchups work better.”

“He knows I’m a competitor, especially on third down, it’s the money down, and, you know, it’s just it hasn’t been my year for that this year,” Hilton added. “At first it was a hard adjustment, but me being a leader, I kind of just took that in stride and kind of just playing my role, you know, trying my best to do what I can on first second down.”

Regardless of whether more opportunities arise for Hilton on third-down snaps, he will have a big role Sunday. The Chargers are middle of the pack in third down situations, converting at a 39.84 percent rate, but they bring a little AFC North style to the field with an attack run by former Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Hilton said the Bengals expect L.A. to be a “physical, run-first team,” behind J.K. Dobbins, and that’s where the veteran slot corner thrives.

“That’s who we are as a team,” Hilton said. “That’s who I am as a player. So, we’re excited about this Sunday night, to go out there and prove it to each other.”

SUNDAY’S GAME

Chargers at Bengals, 8:20 p.m., NBC, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7