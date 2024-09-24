Bengals fall to 0-3: Social media reacts

The Cincinnati Bengals bid for the playoffs is on life support after three games.
The Bengals fell to 0-3 with Monday night’s 38-33 loss to the Washington Commanders.
Since 1979, only six teams have made the postseason after starting 0-3, including just one since 2000.
Here was the reaction on social media:
FINAL: Washington 38, Cincinnati 33— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 24, 2024
The nightmare scenario has arrived. What happened on the defensive side of the ball tonight is almost as concerning as the fact 2.4 percent of teams that start 0-3 have made the playoffs since 1990.
Pound the panic button in Cincinnati.
Lou Anarumo’s complex pro football defensive scheme has been absolutely worked by a “college offense.”— Mo Egger (@MoEgger) September 24, 2024
Dax Hill with his first rough moment as a CB, but man, that's all about Daniels hanging in there and delivering the dime of the night. https://t.co/h30EECP8uV— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 24, 2024
It’s amazing that the Bengals probably have a top 5-7 offense and likely will miss the playoffs because they have the worst defense in the NFL— Max Toscano (@maxtoscano1) September 24, 2024
I’m a bengals fan but damn…how good is Jayden Daniels as a rookie?!?? Not just the physical ability..but the composure and understanding of the scheme! Playing with ridiculous poise on the big stage on MNF on the road. Absolutely the REAL DEAL. Gotta tip your cap man. Also great…— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 24, 2024
me when the bengals are on defense:— Commissioner Yas (@commissioneryas) September 24, 2024
tackle him,
intercept it,
force a fumble,
anything
The Bengals look like a team that thought a healthy Joe Burrow would solve all of their problems.— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 24, 2024
Bengals fans right now: pic.twitter.com/R0xLU48zhK— Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) September 24, 2024
Bengals about to be added to the Belichick watch list, too.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 24, 2024
The bengals 0-3 not because of Joe Burrow slow start this time. He literally in mid-season form. They got 3rd graders on defense tho I kinda feel bad for him & Chase— Neptune 🖖🏾🙃 (@FLAWLESSLUCKI) September 24, 2024
I don't even.....#Bengals— LanceMcAlister (@LanceMcAlister) September 24, 2024
“Keep starting 0-2, and at some point you’ll start 0-3.”— Mo Egger (@MoEgger) September 24, 2024
Posted this earlier in the week.— Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) September 24, 2024
This is what the #Bengals are facing at 0-3 pic.twitter.com/1tQdZ2fHPa
Burrow said he and Taylor just had a private conversation. Didn’t elaborate. #Bengals https://t.co/X3RkzlIek2— Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) September 24, 2024
About the Author