Bengals extend Zac Taylor’s contract through 2026 season

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed head coach Zac Taylor to a contract extension through the 2026 season, the team announced Wednesday morning. Terms were not announced.
Taylor led the Bengals to a 10-7 regular-season record, an AFC North title, the franchise’s first playoff win in 31 years and an AFC Championship before Cincinnati fell to the L.A. Rams, 23-20, in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.
“Zac has come into the league and worked to develop the foundations for a winning program that can be successful over time,” Bengals president Mike Brown said in a press release. “The fruits of Zac’s efforts were seen this year, and Zac is well-regarded by our players and coaches. I know the effort and passion Zac brings to the building and to our team, and I am pleased by his approach. And I think the city of Cincinnati sees him the way the players and I do. He’s brought excitement to the town and deserves credit and recognition for that.”
Players credited Taylor for turning around the organization by changing the culture in the locker room and bringing in players willing to work hard to bring success to Cincinnati.
Reports going into the Super Bowl indicated a new deal was in the works for Taylor and his assistants. The Bengals will have to replace linebackers coach Al Golden, who was named Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator on Tuesday.
