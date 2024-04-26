Bengals draft massive offensive tackle with first pick

Cincinnati signed Trent Brown to play right tackle this season, but the Bengals need a quality backup and a player to develop into a potential replacement next year as they continue to invest in protecting Joe Burrow.

A five-star recruit out of high school, Mims was the No. 3 offensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting class and the No. 1 recruit in Georgia. He played nine games with no starts as a true freshman, then got his first two starts during the college playoffs in 2022 after nearly transferring that previous offseason. He missed six games because of a left ankle injury this past season and chose to forego his senior season to declare for the draft.

Six quarterbacks went in the first 12 picks, including the Atlanta Falcons surprising by selection Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., and no defensive player went off the board until the Indianapolis Colts selected former UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu at No. 15.

Three offensive tackles that mock draft analysts predicted could land with the Bengals went in those first 14 picks, as the Tennessee Titans (and former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan) took Alabama’s JC Latham at No. 7, the New York Jets selected Penn State’s Olumuyiwa Fashanu at No. 11 and the New Orleans Saints picked Taliese Fuaga at No. 14.

It was the only draft since at least the 1970 merger without a defensive player selected in the top 8 picks.

Cincinnati is set to draft No. 49 overall in the second round Friday, and the Bengals have two third-round picks.