Bengals’ Burrow, Uzomah honored by Pro Football Writers of America

The Cincinnati Chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America unanimously voted to name quarterback Joe Burrow as the Bengals’ 2021 Most Valuable Player, while tight end C.J. Uzomah was an easy choice as the recipient of the annual Media Cooperation award.
Burrow, the No. 1 draft pick in 2020, led the Bengals to an AFC North title this season and was the top-graded quarterback in the conference, according to Pro Football Focus, while leading the league in yards per attempt (8.9) and completion percentage (70.4). He also set a franchise record with 4,611 passing yards and 34 touchdowns during the regular season.
This marks his first MVP honor. Safety Jessie Bates was the winner last year, wide receiver Tyler Boyd was recognized in 2019 and Joe Mixon earned the honor in 2018.
“Picking Burrow might be the easiest decision in the history of this award,” chapter president Paul Dehner Jr. said. “Beyond the gaudy stats, his comeback from the knee injury and leadership off the field made him the complete package in living up to the substantial hype as a franchise game-changer.”
Uzomah, in his seventh season, is the 21st recipient of the PFWA’s Media Cooperation award, formerly known as “The Good Guy Award,” given for professionalism and respect working with media and understanding the media’s role in covering the team.
No other players on the current roster have ever earned “The Good Guy Award,” which went to former running back Giovani Bernard last year and quarterback Andy Dalton in 2019.
“Not only did Uzomah have as much fun as anyone in his conversations with us, but he was always accessible, forthright and genuine,” Dehner Jr. said. “He’s long overdue for the honor as somebody who has been respectful and a pleasure to deal with his entire career.”
