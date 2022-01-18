Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Bengals’ Burrow, Uzomah honored by Pro Football Writers of America

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws while being pressured by Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
caption arrowCaption
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws while being pressured by Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean

Sports
By Laurel Pfahler, Contributing Writer
34 minutes ago

The Cincinnati Chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America unanimously voted to name quarterback Joe Burrow as the Bengals’ 2021 Most Valuable Player, while tight end C.J. Uzomah was an easy choice as the recipient of the annual Media Cooperation award.

Burrow, the No. 1 draft pick in 2020, led the Bengals to an AFC North title this season and was the top-graded quarterback in the conference, according to Pro Football Focus, while leading the league in yards per attempt (8.9) and completion percentage (70.4). He also set a franchise record with 4,611 passing yards and 34 touchdowns during the regular season.

ExploreBengals' defense banged up heading into matchup vs. top-seeded Titans

This marks his first MVP honor. Safety Jessie Bates was the winner last year, wide receiver Tyler Boyd was recognized in 2019 and Joe Mixon earned the honor in 2018.

“Picking Burrow might be the easiest decision in the history of this award,” chapter president Paul Dehner Jr. said. “Beyond the gaudy stats, his comeback from the knee injury and leadership off the field made him the complete package in living up to the substantial hype as a franchise game-changer.”

Uzomah, in his seventh season, is the 21st recipient of the PFWA’s Media Cooperation award, formerly known as “The Good Guy Award,” given for professionalism and respect working with media and understanding the media’s role in covering the team.

No other players on the current roster have ever earned “The Good Guy Award,” which went to former running back Giovani Bernard last year and quarterback Andy Dalton in 2019.

“Not only did Uzomah have as much fun as anyone in his conversations with us, but he was always accessible, forthright and genuine,” Dehner Jr. said. “He’s long overdue for the honor as somebody who has been respectful and a pleasure to deal with his entire career.”

In Other News
1
Kerry Coombs reportedly landing in familiar territory
2
Kenton Ridge swimming dominates Clark County meet
3
Ohio State Buckeyes: Long-time staffer receives promotion
4
Wayne’s Lawrent Rice names top eight potential college destinations
5
Bengals’ defense banged up heading into matchup vs. top-seeded Titans

About the Author

Laurel Pfahler
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top